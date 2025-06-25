Here's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from every angle and in all its glory

Quick Summary Serial leaker Evan Blass has revealed full images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of its official announcement. An email sent to the subscribers of Blass' Substack showed three colour variants of the new foldable, from all angles.

It was a busy day for Samsung news yesterday. The company revealed the official date for its next Unpacked event, which will take place on 9 July in New York, but there were also a few leaks worth taking note of.

Evan Blass, who is notorious for leaking devices before they are released, dropped full renders of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch models expected to be announced at the next Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, leaving very little to the imagination.

Now the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has had the same treatment.

In an email to his Substack's subscribers, Blass has revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from every angle and in every colour. He headlined the email "from top to bottom, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black".

What can we expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Images for all three colour variants make up the contents of the email, with each model featuring a triple camera system on the rear, and a punch hole camera on the inside of the display, just as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Previous rumours have suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be slimmer than its predecessor though, and while the images from Blass don't reveal any dimensions, the spine certainly looks slimmer than it's been in the past.

It wasn't released globally but the Galaxy Z Fold SE had a 10.6mm folded thickness and it's claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will drop to around 9mm if you don't include the camera bump. That would be a significant reduction on Samsung's current slimmest foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also expected to be lighter at around 215g and while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might switch to an Exynos processor for the first time, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to remain on Qualcomm's Snapdragon.

For now, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't official but these images certainly whet our appetite for what's to come in a couple of weeks.