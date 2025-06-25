See the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra 2 from every angle

Quick Summary Samsung's next smartwatches have leaked from every angle, leaving little to the imagination. The leak comes from Evan Blass and shows multiple renders of the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung has already announced a number of devices this year but the South Korean company isn't done just yet.

Joining the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A56 and its mid-range siblings, as well as the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be Samsung's latest generation of folding phones, as well as a new range of smartwatches.

There have been multiple leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as the possible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but it's also expected Samsung will announce three smartwatches this year instead of two like last year.

What could Samsung's next smartwatches offer?

Reports suggest there will be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and very little has been left to the imagination following the most recent post by Evan Blass.

Picked up by Sammobile, serial leaker Blass has published renders of all three of the upcoming rumoured smartwatches, giving us a look at each of them from every angle.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 presents a redesign compared to the Galaxy Watch 7 – something we haven't seen for years with the Galaxy Watch 7 looking very similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 that went before it. Based on the renders, there are two side keys but no crown.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic meanwhile, has a squircle design like the Galaxy Watch Ultra that launched in 2024, but it adds a rotating bezel. Samsung didn't offer a smartwatch with the beloved rotating bezel feature in 2024 so we're very happy that this seems to be returning for this year.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which could potentially be called the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) looks similar to its predecessor, though it looks like it will come in a different colour. It has two side keys and a crown in the middle, as does the Watch 8 Classic. All three models seem to have the same BioActive sensor and wrist strap mechanism.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

There's no details on pricing as yet but the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date is set for 9 July so we expect to see these devices officially revealed then.