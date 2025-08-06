Your older Samsung Galaxy Watch will get the massive One UI 8 update too

Quick Summary Samsung has announced plans to expand the One UI 8 beta to additional Galaxy Watch models. This is in addition to more Galaxy phone models getting access through August and September.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 8 recently, it came running Wear OS 6 and One UI 8, the latest software experience from Samsung. We have now learnt a little more about Samsung's plans to bring this software to other devices.

The company is currently running its beta programme for One UI 8 and that's mostly been to the benefit of Galaxy phone models – particularly the Galaxy S25 series. But there's now a little more information about the rollout of One UI 8 to other Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 8 beta will expand to older Galaxy Watch models "later this year". While the details aren't very precise, it's at least something of a timeline for when you might get to try the new software out.

There's a four year software update promise on Samsung's watches powered by Wear OS, so that should mean that the following devices will be eligible for One UI 8:

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch FE

While these models should get the update to Samsung's latest user experience, that won't mean that you'll get all the new features – some will depend on hardware that older devices might not have. There's also no confirmation of which will get the beta and which will just have to wait for the final software to land.

For those with a Galaxy phone, the story is slightly different. The Galaxy S25 is already running the One UI 8 beta, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 both launched on the new software.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models will be getting access to the beta next week (in the UK, US, Korea and India). In September, the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, A36, A56, A35 and A54 will be added to the list.

This all indicates that Samsung is stepping up the pace for One UI 8, suggesting that the big push to get this software launched is getting closer.

For those interested in trying out the One UI 8 beta, you'll have to sign-up via the Samsung Members app on your phone. Remember, of course, that beta software isn't complete and that could mean that some features don't work exactly as they should.