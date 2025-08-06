SodaStream’s premium soda maker is my kitchen gadget of the month – here’s why

QUICK SUMMARY Despite launching last summer, the SodaStream Ensō is quickly making a name for itself as one of the most premium soda makers on the market. It's available for £159.99 (around $200) from SodaStream's online store, or other selected retailers including Amazon and Lakeland.

It’s no secret that I love a good kitchen gadget – especially the kind that involve drinks. Lately, the Ninja SLUSHi has been my frozen‑treat obsession, and the Bartesian Cocktail Maker has been keeping my evenings interesting. However, when it came to soda makers, I was sure Smeg had my heart…until the SodaStream Ensō came along and completely stole the show.

It quietly launched last August, but I only stumbled across it recently. SodaStream has always been the go‑to name for soda makers, but I never found its machines particularly stylish. The Ensō changes everything with its sleek matte black or stainless steel finish, making it a serious style upgrade for your counter.

You can pick it up for an RRP of £159.99 (around $200) from SodaStream's online store, or other selected retailers including Amazon and Lakeland.

(Image credit: SodaStream)

Each machine comes ready to use with a 1‑litre BPA‑free, dishwasher‑safe plastic bottle and a Quick Connect CO₂ cylinder, which makes up to 60 litres of sparkling water. It’s totally cordless, so you can take it anywhere, and it features SodaStream’s signature snap‑and‑lock bottle tech and Quick Connect CO₂ system for effortless carbonation in seconds.

SodaStream offers a wide range of syrup flavours you can mix into your carbonated water, including a wide variety of popular options. We'll be reviewing the Ensō soon at T3, so keep an eye out for more information coming soon.

(Image credit: SodaStream)