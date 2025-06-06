Fellow’s new stylish coffee canisters will complete your brewing setup

QUICK SUMMARY Fellow has recently launched its new Atmos Vacuum Canister, designed to keep coffee beans, tea, spices and dry goods fresh by removing oxygen and sealing in flavour. Available in manual or electric versions and three sizes, the canisters come in black, white or glass and are sold as a 3-pack. Currently exclusive to the US, they may hit UK/EU markets soon, especially following the recent release of Fellow’s first espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1.

Fellow has just launched a brand-new coffee canister, and it's perfect for keeping your beans, loose-leaf tea, spices and other dry goods fresher for longer. The Atmos Vacuum Canister is designed to suck out oxygen and seal in freshness, and will be your new best friend if you care about flavour and aesthetics in equal measure.

It’s available in both manual and electric versions, and there are three sizes – 0.4-litre, 0.7-litre and 1.2-litre. Buyers can also choose between black or white, or opt for the glass version. The canisters are sold as a 3-pack on Fellow’s website for $105 or around £80, making them a worthy investment for any coffee lover.

At the moment, they’re only available in the US. However, Fellow already has a footprint in the UK and Europe, so fingers crossed they make their way over soon.

This launch follows hot on the heels of Fellow’s first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1. It's designed to upgrade your entire brewing ritual, meaning the new canisters will look great alongside it as well.

