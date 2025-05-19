Breville's new premium drip coffee maker combines sophistication with precision brewing

Breville Luxe Brewer
(Image credit: Breville)
Breville has launched a new premium drip coffee maker in the US – the Luxe Brewer. It features an upgraded design that allows for easy, mess-free filling, thanks to a removable water tank with a wide opening.

Two pricing options are available, depending on your choice of carafe. International availability and pricing have yet to be announced.

Breville has just launched the Luxe Brewer, a new premium drip coffee maker designed to help you get as much flavour as possible from your beans. It’s also had a serious design upgrade, putting it right up there with the best coffee makers on the market.

One of the biggest frustrations with traditional drip machines is their built-in water tanks, which require you to refill them using the carafe – a process that often leads to spills. Breville’s new coffee maker fixes that with a removable 12-cup water tank that lifts off the base and features an extra-wide opening for easy, mess-free filling.

The Luxe Brewer is available now in the US, priced at $319.95 (around £240) with a glass carafe, or $349.95 (around £260) if you prefer a thermal jug. It’s not on sale internationally just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as launch dates and pricing are confirmed.

Breville Luxe Brewer

(Image credit: Breville)

The Breville Luxe Brewer strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and precision. It can brew a full pot with a single button press, or cater to coffee enthusiasts who like to customise every detail – from bloom volume and bloom time to brew temperature and flow rate. Once dialled in, your preferred settings can be saved as a preset for next time.

Additional thoughtful features include a programmable timer for waking up to freshly brewed coffee, a cold brew mode that delivers smooth, full-bodied filter coffee in just 30 minutes, and a warming plate that keeps your coffee hot for up to six hours.

Breville Luxe Brewer

(Image credit: Breville)
