Breville's new premium drip coffee maker combines sophistication with precision brewing
The Breville Luxe Brewer has arrived
QUICK SUMMARY
Breville has launched a new premium drip coffee maker in the US – the Luxe Brewer. It features an upgraded design that allows for easy, mess-free filling, thanks to a removable water tank with a wide opening.
Two pricing options are available, depending on your choice of carafe. International availability and pricing have yet to be announced.
Breville has just launched the Luxe Brewer, a new premium drip coffee maker designed to help you get as much flavour as possible from your beans. It’s also had a serious design upgrade, putting it right up there with the best coffee makers on the market.
One of the biggest frustrations with traditional drip machines is their built-in water tanks, which require you to refill them using the carafe – a process that often leads to spills. Breville’s new coffee maker fixes that with a removable 12-cup water tank that lifts off the base and features an extra-wide opening for easy, mess-free filling.
The Luxe Brewer is available now in the US, priced at $319.95 (around £240) with a glass carafe, or $349.95 (around £260) if you prefer a thermal jug. It’s not on sale internationally just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as launch dates and pricing are confirmed.
The Breville Luxe Brewer strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and precision. It can brew a full pot with a single button press, or cater to coffee enthusiasts who like to customise every detail – from bloom volume and bloom time to brew temperature and flow rate. Once dialled in, your preferred settings can be saved as a preset for next time.
Additional thoughtful features include a programmable timer for waking up to freshly brewed coffee, a cold brew mode that delivers smooth, full-bodied filter coffee in just 30 minutes, and a warming plate that keeps your coffee hot for up to six hours.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
