This coffee machine is made from a BMW motorcycle engine – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY ECM Manufacture and Callmayr have collaborated on a new coffee machine that’s made from a BMW R 18 Big Boxer motorcycle engine. There are 80 units of the Big Coffee Boxer available, and is priced at around €7,900.

BMW has steered away from the world of cars, and has launched a coffee machine – yes, really. But it gets better! The Big Coffee Boxer is made from a BMW motorcycle engine and is limited to just 80 units, and as you’d expect, it’s a very pricey espresso maker.

The Big Coffee Boxer is built in collaboration with German brands, ECM Manufacture, an espresso machine manufacturer, and Dallmayr, a coffee bean roaster. Packed with coffee making features, the real attraction of the coffee machine is that it’s made using a BMW R 18 Big Boxer motorcycle engine.

Limited to just 80 units, each one of the Big Coffee Boxer is made using real parts of BMW’s R 18 boxer engine. This includes its two-cylinder heads, which is BMW’s most powerful and largest boxer engine to date. Combined with espresso machine mechanics, the Big Coffee Boxer is a pretty sizable machine, so you’ll need plenty of countertop space to display and use it in your kitchen.

Aside from the motorcycle materials and looks, the Big Coffee Boxer has dual boilers that make shots of espresso and steam milk at the same time. It has a rotary pump, two pressure dials for each boiler and a shot timer or counter that tracks your brewing time.

The Big Coffee Boxer comes with an optional pre-infusion feature which allows you to choose three brewing temperatures. It also has a floating drip tray. All of the coffee machine components sit in the centre of the BMW engine and a built-in stand – it’s unclear whether a portafilter and tamper is included with the Big Coffee Boxer but you’ll likely need to buy a separate coffee bean grinder.

But speaking of grinders, Dallymyr has suggested a specific espresso brend to pair with the Big Coffee Boxer as part of the collaboration. The blend is the Italian Vibe, which is specifically designed for the Big Coffee Boxer to bring out the espresso flavours.

As you’d imagine, the Big Coffee Boxer isn’t cheap by any means, and it’s limited to just 80 units so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. As reported by the BMW blog , the Big Coffee Boxer is priced at €7,900 which averages around £ 6,860/ $8,600 and is sold exclusively at ECM Exclusive Line deals.