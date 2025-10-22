Costa launches first-ever pod coffee machine – but you may struggle to get one
The Podio X1 is here
QUICK SUMMARY
Costa Coffee has launched its first-ever pod coffee machine, the Podio X1, featuring patented pod technology and a sleek, professional design. Aimed mainly at businesses like offices and hotels, it’s built for high-volume brewing rather than home use.
Available now from Viking for £359.99 (around $420), the Podio X1 uses exclusive Costa pods sold in packs of 48 for £22.99 or $30.
Costa Coffee has just announced the launch of its first-ever pod coffee machine – the Podio X1. It’s a big move for the brand, featuring patented pod technology and an intuitive design. However, before you get too excited, the average coffee lover might struggle to get their hands on one.
That’s because the Podio X1 is designed mainly for professional use, making it a better fit for offices, hotels and leisure spaces. This is because it's clearly built for brewing coffee on a larger scale rather than your morning flat white.
The machine is available now direct from Viking for £359.99 (around $420) including VAT.
At first glance, the Podio X1 features everything you'd expect from one of the best pod coffee machines, especially when it comes to its compact, stylish design. As for the coffee itself, the Podio X1 uses Costa’s own patented pods, sold exclusively through Viking, with a pack of 48 costing £22.99 or around $30. That exclusivity could be another reason it’s geared toward businesses, as it’s not quite as convenient as picking up pods from the supermarket.
That said, there’s technically nothing stopping you from ordering the machine or the pods yourself. Still, it’s interesting to see Costa stepping into the coffee machine space, and this could always be the first step towards a consumer-friendly Costa pod machine in the future.
