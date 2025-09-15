Sage’s new coffee machine is its smartest, most customisable model yet – but it’ll cost you!

QUICK SUMMARY Sage has launched its new Oracle Dual Boiler, its most advanced bean to cup coffee machine yet. Priced at £2,499.95 / $2,999.95, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler can switch between auto and manual modes to help you make expert-level coffees.

Sage has just launched its latest coffee machine, the Oracle Dual Boiler, and it might be the brand’s smartest and most customisable yet. Suitable for beginners and baristas alike, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler has auto and manual modes that you can switch between to make the perfect coffee – but it’ll cost you!

When it comes to the best bean to cup coffee machines , it’s hard to beat Sage. I’ve tested many of its coffee makers, and they’re unrivalled in terms of design, performance and quality. Now, the coffee machine experts have launched their newest coffee machine that’s now the flagship model from the brand.

Despite its insanely high price tag which I’ll get to later, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler is designed for both coffee beginners and barista-level experts, thanks to its dual modes. It has auto and manual modes which you can switch between to automate or customise your coffees.

The auto mode of the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler is best for beginners, as it has three steps to make coffee – grind, brew and milk. For the first time on a Sage coffee machine, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler also has an Auto Dial-In system which monitors extraction and grind size adjustments to get the best flavours from your beans.

Speaking of coffee beans, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler has a Baratza bean grinder that offers 45 grind settings. Its triple heating system involves extraction and steam boilers that extract flavour and texture from espresso and milk.

(Image credit: Sage)

The Sage Oracle Dual Boiler comes with 15 preset coffee recipes, including espresso, latter, cappuccinos and mochas. It can also be used to make cold brew and iced coffees, too.

The manual mode of the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler has a more ‘hands-on’ approach which allows you to customise the coffee’s pre-infusion, blooming, brewing and milk texture or foam. Similar to the Sage Barista Touch Impress , the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler comes with MilQ settings so you can heat, froth and foam different types of milk, including dairy, almond and oat.

The design of the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler is similar to its predecessors but it has little accents and finishing touches that makes it stand out from the collection. It has a 5.7-inch HD touchscreen which shows off colourful animations, stainless steel materials and an updated lighting system.

As a new, luxury product, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler does have a pretty high price tag. It may cost you, but as the brand’s most advanced model yet, the Sage Oracle Dual Boiler offers everything you could possibly want in a coffee machine and it’s unlikely you’ll need to buy another ever again.