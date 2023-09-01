Sage Barista Touch Impress review: the best coffee machine for barista-style drinks at home

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Sage Barista Touch Impress review, I put this new bean to cup coffee machine to the test to see if it would improve my morning (and afternoon) cups of coffee. It’s safe to say, I won’t be going back to instant, filter, pod or café drinks after trying out the Sage Barista Touch Impress.

While the best bean to cup coffee machines offer delicious results that are similar (if not better) than your local coffee house, many people are put off by them for several reasons. Aside from the high price tag, bean to cup machines can come across quite daunting and difficult to use, mainly due to their size, accessories and attachments, and the fear and judgement of being called a coffee snob.

I won’t lie, because of these misconceptions, I was initially a little nervous to try out the Sage Barista Touch Impress . But I needn't have been. Launching in September 2023, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is all about ease and simplicity while offering users barista-style coffee that’s completely customisable and speedy. After testing out this clever coffee machine, I’m completely obsessed with it and if that makes me a coffee snob, so be it! Keep reading for my full review of the Sage Barista Touch Impress.

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Unboxing & set-up

The Sage Barista Touch Impress arrived in a big cardboard box and while it was a little uncomfortable to maneuver, it’s certainly not the heaviest thing I’ve ever had to carry. In the box, the Sage Barista Touch Impress arrives put together with the 2-litre water tank, steam wand and 340g bean hopper attached. The entire machine measures 41.7 cm x 25.8cm including the tamping handle which is fixed on the left side.

The machine comes with many accessories, including a 54mm stainless steel portafilter, single and dual wall filter baskets, a water filter holder with a filter, 480ml stainless steel milk jugs and a Razor precision trimming tool. To ensure your machine stays in top condition, the Sage Barista Touch Impress also comes with cleaning items like a water hardness strip, cleaning tablets, discs and brush, descale powder and a steam wand cleaning tool.

Putting the Sage Barista Touch Impress together was surprisingly simple, despite my initial surprise at how many attachments came with the machine. But the written instructions were very thorough and once I plugged in and turned on the machine, the touchscreen will also instruct you on how to put it together and give it an initial clean before making your coffee. Despite its size and accessories, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is incredibly easy to put together and you can’t really go wrong when setting it up as the machine won’t move onto the next step until it’s complete.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Design & features

Not only was I fortunate enough to try out the Sage Barista Touch Impress before it was released but I also got to attend an event with Sage where their expert baristas showed me how the new machine worked and the idea behind the new product. As shown in the demonstrations, Sage wanted to make a new bean to cup coffee machine which is easy to use, makes delicious coffee at home in hardly any time at all, and can cater to a range of dietary needs. I think it ticks all these boxes so let’s take a quick look at its design and features.

Firstly, the design. Available in brushed stainless steel (the model I got to try out), black truffle, sea salt and black stainless steel, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is a compact coffee machine that’s a pretty decent size for most kitchens and countertop spaces. While the steaming wand, tamping handle, bean hopper, grinder and water spout are all connected to the device, the other attachments easily slot into place including the water tank which is easy to remove and reattach once filled with water. The touchscreen is simple yet effective and can be swiped through to select the drink you want to make and customise your grind size, strength and temperature (more on this later).

To make coffee, the Sage Barista Touch Impress has a ThermoJet heating system and 1430-1700 watts which achieves optimum extraction temperature and efficiency in just three seconds. Once in action, the Sage Barista Touch Impress grinds the right dose of fresh beans from the hopper and combines that with precise temperature control and water pressure for the best tasting brew.

What I found most impressive at the Sage demonstration and while using the Sage Barista Touch Impress is its milk settings. With dietary requirements and restrictions in mind, the Sage Barista Touch Impress has Auto MilQ settings so you can choose between dairy, almond, oat and soy milk. Once you choose your milk, the machine will determine the right temperature and air injection time from the automatic steam wand to get the most out of the milk. The wand also allows you to adjust the temperature between 40-75ºC and has eight levels of foam and texture to suit your taste.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Performance

After meeting with Sage, I was super excited to try out the Sage Barista Touch Impress at home, and the experience didn’t disappoint! As I mentioned previously, the Sage Barista Touch Impress took me a few minutes to get set up and the machine fits nicely and stylishly in my kitchen.

The touchscreen display is pretty faultless. There’s hardly any lag when scrolling through drinks and the machine gets started almost instantly once you’ve selected your coffee. The drink options include latte, cappuccino, flat white, espresso, long black, hot chocolate, babyccino and more, and the Sage Barista Touch Impress will tell you what you need to do step by step. When you choose your drink, it recommends grind size, brewing speed and milk temperature to get you the best cup and you can even save your coffee settings for the future.

A standout feature of the Sage Barista Touch Impress is its speed. Many people think using a bean to cup machine like this over a pod coffee machine will take longer but it really didn’t. There are a few more steps to do compared to a pod model but the results are worth it, and you get to be more involved with the coffee making process which I enjoyed.

The milk settings on the Sage Barista Touch Impress was my personal favourite during testing. I’m an oat milk drinker and after speaking to Sage baristas, they pointed out that frothing non-dairy milks like dairy doesn’t give the best results and can lead to stale and burnt tasting milk. Selecting the oat milk option was straightforward and once I did, the Sage Barista Touch Impress recommended the right temperature and perfectly frothed my milk to get the best texture, heat and foam.

I don’t have much to complain about the Sage Barista Touch Impress. It’s a very impressive and clever machine, and while it takes a few tries to get the best results, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is constantly learning with you and developing your drinks to your preferences. You don’t need to be a coffee expert or barista to use it either, which I think will make more people excited to use this bean to cup machine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Price

With a coffee machine like this, it’s unsurprising that it comes with an expensive price tag. As of launch in September 2023, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is 1,199.95 and available to buy at Breville . It also comes with a 2 year repair warranty.

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Verdict

I’m completely obsessed with the Sage Barista Touch Impress. It’s the best coffee machine I’ve ever used and the coffee it makes is delicious and tastes better than most cafes and coffee houses. The touchscreen, attachments and accessories are straightforward, easy to use and the entire device allows you to become a barista in your own home. Quick, tasty and clever, I don’t have anything to complain about the Sage Barista Touch Impress… other than the steep price.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Sage Barista Touch Impress review: Alternatives to consider