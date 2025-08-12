What exactly is cold brew coffee and how can you make it at home?

With summer in full swing, 2025 has already served up some record-breaking heat, and coffee lovers everywhere have bee swapping their usual flat whites for something cool and refreshing. However, if you still need your caffeine fix without the heat, you’re in the right place.

These days, many of the best coffee machines now come with cold brew settings, but if you want the real deal, you’ve got to do it properly. That’s why I chatted with Cafédirect’s expert Barista Trainer Jack Ellis, who shared his top tips for mastering every step of the cold brew process.

Before we begin, let's get down to the basics...

What is cold brew?

Unlike iced coffee, which is brewed hot then chilled and poured over ice, cold brew is steeped in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. It takes longer, but the flavour is completely different – smoother and less bitter thanks to the slow extraction.

It also packs more caffeine than iced coffee, so it’s great if you need a pick-me-up throughout the day.

6 easy steps to the perfect cold brew

Step one: pick the right blend

To make the best cold brew, you need to forget about pre-ground coffee and grind your beans fresh with a coffee grinder.

Cold brew needs a coarse grind, about the size of heavy-grained kosher salt. This lets the water slowly extract flavours evenly without bitterness, and keeps fine coffee particles out of your cup. Pre-ground coffee is usually too fine and can lead to a bitter, over-extracted taste.

Step two: get your ratio right

The magic number here is a 1:8 coffee-to-water ratio – which is roughly 44 grams of freshly ground coffee to 350ml of water. This balance gives you a brew that’s strong enough without being overpowering or watered down.

Step three: saturate and stir

Add your grounds to a French press, then slowly pour the water in a circular motion starting from the centre, making sure all the coffee is evenly soaked. Give it a gentle stir to help with even extraction.

Step four: the steep

Now the waiting game begins. Let your coffee steep for 12 to 24 hours – either at room temperature or in the fridge. The longer it steeps, the bolder and more concentrated the flavour.

Try starting with 12 hours, taste it, and then experiment with longer steep times to find your perfect flavour. Setting a timer helps so you don’t forget!

Step five: slow and steady plunge

Once your timer’s up, it’s time to press the plunger down slowly and gently to separate the grounds from the liquid. If you press too fast, you risk stirring up sediment, which can make your cold brew bitter and messy.

After plunging, let it sit for a few minutes to allow any fine particles to settle for a smoother cup. If you’re straining with a sieve, run the brew through twice for extra clarity.

Step six: enjoy!

Your rich, smooth cold brew is now ready. Serve it straight or pour over ice for a refreshing kick. You can also add your favourite milk or milk alternative, or sweeten it with 15 to 30ml of syrup for a delicious twist. Any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.