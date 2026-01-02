5 wellness gadgets you need to start 2026 feeling your best

As much as we all completely lost track of time somewhere between Christmas and New Year, I’m hoping you’ve realised that we’ve officially entered 2026. Whilst some of us might still be nursing a hangover from Wednesday night, others are already deep into setting New Year’s resolutions, so I thought I’d throw in my two pence and share a few gadgets that can help you along the way.

Below, you’ll find five wellness gadgets designed to help you feel healthier and energised in 2026 – from sleep tech to, of course, some skincare must-haves. Each one is about building better habits and actually keeping them, because let’s be honest… that’s what we’re all aiming for.

Keep reading to find out what they are and how to start the new year the right way.

1. Sleep tracker

(Image credit: Fitbit)

A sleep tracker is one of the simplest yet most powerful wellness gadgets to kick off the new year. By monitoring your sleep patterns, sleep quality and heart rate, it helps you understand how well your body is resting, which can improve your energy levels, focus and mood.

Our top choice has to be the Fitbit Charge 5 due to all the features it boasts, but you can check out our guide to the best sleep trackers for even more options.

2. Smart ring

(Image credit: Oura)

The best smart rings pack wearable wellness tech into a sleek, subtle accessory, making it easy to track your heart rate, sleep, activity and even stress levels without getting in the way of daily life. Many models also provide guided breathing or mindfulness reminders, helping reduce tension and encourage consistent wellness habits.

Go and read our full Oura Ring 4 review to find out why it deserves its 5-star rating.

3. LED face mask

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

An LED face mask is the best way to combine self-care with visible results, making it a perfect gadget to take into the new year. Using different light wavelengths, it targets skin concerns such as acne, dullness, fine lines and inflammation, promoting overall skin health.

Beyond the physical benefits, one of my favourite things about using the best LED face masks is that it can feel like a calming ritual, reducing stress and encouraging mindful moments. Regular sessions can also improve confidence and reinforce self-care habits, and the Shark CryoGlow is a great place to start.

4. Sleep earplugs

(Image credit: Loop)

Sleep earplugs are a simple yet highly effective wellness tool for anyone wanting better rest in 2026. By blocking out noise and distractions, they help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, improving both quality and duration of rest. Some advanced models even use noise-cancelling technology or soothing ambient sounds, creating a personalised sleep environment.

There are lots of different options out there, but the Loop Dream earplugs are our top choice.

5. Smart water bottle

(Image credit: Echo)

These aren't as well-known as other options in this list, but a smart water bottle is one of the best ways to consistently stay hydrated – a key pillar of wellness that often gets overlooked. These bottles track your daily intake, remind you to drink at regular intervals, and sometimes even sync with fitness apps for personalised hydration goals.

Go for something like the Echo Water Flask or HidrateSpark Pro 2 if you're interested.