So you want to buy sleep headphones? Here are 3 features you need for the best night’s sleep

If you like listening to music to help you fall asleep, then you might want to invest in some sleep headphones . Rather than playing audio out loud and disturbing your partner, sleep headphones sit comfortably in or over your ears and can help improve your sleep quality.

Sleep headphones have many benefits, but if you’re new to them, you could be using them incorrectly. Not only is this disruptive to your sleep but it could also cause damage to your ears. So, before you buy the sleep headphones you’ve had your eye on, make sure they have these three features.

1. A comfortable fit for your sleep position

Wearing any type of headphones for a prolonged period of time can get uncomfortable, but it’s even more so with sleep headphones as you’re wearing them for several hours. Before buying a pair of sleep headphones, it’s important to check the model is suitable for your sleep position.

Side sleepers can be the trickiest sleep position to buy headphones for, as sleeping on your side can push earbuds far into your ears, resulting in sore ear canals which can wake you up through the night. Luckily, there are sleep headphones specifically designed for side sleepers or you can use a headband-style design with speakers built-in.

If you’re an earbud wearer, this style of sleep headphones comes with multiple tip options that are typically made of soft silicone so they sit comfortably in the ear. It’s also important to check the earbud tips are the right size for your ear as this affects your comfort, and whether they’ll stay in all night – you don’t want to lose one in your bed, after all!

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth)

2. All-night battery life

If you’re someone who wants to listen to music all night, then you’ll need sleep headphones that have an all-night battery life. In my experience, all the sleep headphones I’ve tried have lasted me between eight - 10 hours on a single charge, which typically covers a full night’s sleep.

Another handy feature to look out for is the charging process. Earbud-style sleep headphones come with charging cases like normal earbuds, so you can get a quick top-up charge using the case before you have to fully recharge both gadgets. With a charging case, you’re looking at extending your sleep headphones battery life up to 40 hours which can give you four or five nights worth of use.

3. Noise masking audio

There are plenty of noise cancelling sleep headphones on the market, but if you want my advice, I’d prioritise noise masking over noise cancellation. Noise masking passively blocks out external noise while playing soothing sleep sounds and music to help you drift off to sleep.

The reason I think noise masking is a better choice for sleep headphones is so you don’t miss your morning alarm – although there are some newer options which can wake you up by adjusting the audio at a specific time. But as sleep is the time where you’re most vulnerable, it’s always best to be able to hear some important noises for your safety.