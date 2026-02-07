Should you sleep in headphones? Audio expert gives their verdict

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, sleep-related stories and playlists can help you relax and drift off quicker – but if you’re listening to them while using headphones or earbuds , you might want to reconsider.

If you’ve ever worn headphones for a long period of time, you know how sore it can make your ears, especially if you wear in-ear models. Sleeping in them is no exception, and according to James Grifo, audio expert and CEO of Audio Visual Nation , wearing headphones to bed poses several health and safety risks, from ear infections to missed alarms.

To find out more, Grifo detailed the three hidden dangers to sleeping in headphones and what you should do instead to use audio for a better night’s sleep.

3 hidden dangers to sleeping in headphones

1. Blasting your ears all night

Regardless of whether you sleep for five hours or 10, sleeping with headphones on for several hours means you’re blasting your ears all night without giving them time to rest – something people don’t realise ears need.

As Grifo points out, “you can’t monitor volume or take breaks when you’re asleep, which means your ears are getting bombarded with sound for six to eight hours straight.” If this goes on for too long, you could negatively impact your hearing and even cause permanent hearing damage.

2. Increased risk of ear infections

If you wear in-ear headphones or earbuds to bed, you’re increasing the risk of ear infections and other health problems. The main reason for this is your ear being blocked makes a warm environment which is a hotspot for bacteria to breed.

Grifo explains that “in-ear headphones trap heat and moisture in your ear canal. This can lead to otitis externa, commonly known as swimmer's ear, which is a painful infection of the outer ear canal.”

3. You might miss serious sounds

For some people, any external noise can disturb their sleep which is why they may turn to noise-cancelling headphones to block it out. However, blocking out all background noise can mean you miss important things like your morning alarm, and more serious noises.

“If you're wearing noise-cancelling headphones, you might not hear your smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector, or even someone trying to alert you to danger,” says Grifo. “These devices are designed to save lives, but they can't do their job if you can't hear them.”

3 alternative ways to listen to music while sleeping

If you find it near impossible to fall asleep without listening to music, there are a few ways you can introduce sounds to your bedroom without damaging your ears.

1. Use a speaker

Using a Bluetooth speaker instead of headphones means you can listen to your sleep sounds without having to stick anything in your ears. As Grifo states, “a speaker gives you the audio you want without any of the physical risks”, so it’s the better option all round.

2. Try sleep headphones or a sleep headband

If your partner is objecting to a speaker playing music, try sleep headphones or a sleep headband. Sleep headphones are specifically designed for sleep comfort and to protect your ears so if you really want headphones, consider sleep-related ones.

Most sleep headphones on the market are wireless and that’s what I’d recommend sticking to. Wired options can become a choking hazard, as everyone tends to toss and turn a bit when they sleep which can cause the wire to get stuck in awkward places, like around your neck.

But if you want my advice – and Grifo’s – invest in a sleep headband (which is essentially a type of sleep headphones). Sleep headbands have flat speakers built into a soft headband which is “keep sound close to your ears without the insertion or pressure of traditional headphones, and they're much less likely to cause problems,” says Grifo.

3. Turn the music down and set timers

The most obvious thing to do to protect your ears is to turn the volume down low, as “lower volume reduces the risk of hearing damage significantly”. Grifo also recommends setting timers for your headphones to further protect your ears. “A timer ensures you get the benefit of audio helping you fall asleep without the extended exposure risk. Once you're asleep, you don't need the audio anymore anyway.”