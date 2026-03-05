This pair of luxury headphones is engineered to sound more real than its competitors – and it just might work

Quick Summary The new Grell Audio OAE2 headphones are designed with a neat trick. They use science to work with your ear, creating a natural spatial audio effect.

When you think of German engineering, you probably picture something done really rather well. The exquisite movement of an A Lange & Söhne watch; the iconic silhouette of a Porsche 911.

Both showcase something deliberately made to be excellent. And that, it seems, is exactly what Grell Audio is trying to do with its new OAE2 headphones.

(Image credit: Grell Audio)

From the outside, things appear raw and industrial. The cups feature a cage-like design, which combines with the metal frame to look sturdy and resolute, without giving away too much in terms of personality.

My favourite part of the design is actually happening inside. Where most headphones fire directly over the ear canal and make use of artificial effects to mimic space, the OAE2's make use of the natural design of your ear.

In doing to, the sound triggers your brain's natural localisation engine, which is how it interprets the space around you. The theory here is that your brain can interpret the acoustics naturally – much the same as it would with a pair of speakers playing sound – and create its own spatial audio effect, which should be more natural for longer sessions.

(Image credit: Grell Audio)

The brand also harbours a belief that premium headphones should be serviceable, durable and designed for long-term use. To that end, the 40mm dynamic driver features a bio-cellulose membrane, while the metal frame is modular and fully replaceable, ensuring you can fix, rather than disposing of these further down the line.

In the box, you'll still find a suite of cables to suit every mode of operation. That includes a 3.5mm single-ended cable and a 4.4mm balanced option, both in 1.8m lengths. There's also a 3.5mm to 6.3mm screw-on adapter, for larger inputs, and a carry case.

The headphones are on the heavier side at 378g, though it shouldn't be a neck-breaker. It's to be expected, too, given the metal construction.

Priced at £499 / €499 / US$599 (approx. AU$945), these look like a solid option for anyone seeking a well-made pair of headphones that have been really thought about. If they perform as well as they look, these could spell danger for bank balances across the audiophile community.