This is the most powerful Porsche 911 ever – and it’s a hybrid

Porsche has revealed the latest generation of its 911 Turbo S sports car – and, for the first time ever, it’s a hybrid.

The new car uses a similar hybrid system to that of the 911 Carrera GTS, but doubles the number of electrified turbochargers from one to two.

The Turbo S’ total power output is 711 PS (523 kW), which is an increase of 61 PS over the previous-generation Turbo S. Torque stands at 800 Nm and Porsche says the new car can sprint to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds – but given the company’s tendency to under-promise acceleration times, the true figure could well be quicker. Top speed is a nice, round 200 mph.

Called T-Hybrid, Porsche’s clever hybrid system works unlike any other. Instead of using a relatively large battery to help drive the wheels via an electric motor, meaning the engine can be used less often and the car’s emissions are lowered, T-Hybrid features a tiny, 1.9 kWh battery that feeds three small motors. Two of these help spin the 911’s turbochargers, eliminating lag, while a third lives inside the car' s eight-speed, semi-automatic gearbox.

All in, the three motors help increase performance, reduce turbo lag, and help the engine run more efficiently for more of the time, compared to previous generations of 911 Turbo. The 400-volt electrical system constantly charges and discharges the battery, and as such operates more like the high-performance hybrid systems of a racing car than those of other hybrids. As with the GTS, there is no plug to charge the battery and the car cannot be driven on electrical power alone.

Porsche says that, despite weighing 85 kg more than its predecessor, the new 911 Turbo S can lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife around 14 seconds quicker, and set a time of 7:03.92 during testing earlier this year. Porsche also claims the car can accelerate to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.4 seconds, 0.5s quicker than the previous version. Another impressive demonstration of the T-Hybrid system is how maximum torque is available across an extremely broad rev range, from 2,300 to 6,000 rpm. Despite that, maximum power isn’t unlocked until 6,500 rpm, and remains at its peak until 7,000.

Extra weight demands more stopping power, and to that end Porsche has fitted the new 911 Turbo S with the largest ceramic composite discs ever fitted to one of its two-door cars, measuring a massive 420 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear. The more potent car’s cooling needs have also been addressed, with a set of vertical flaps at the front, like those on the 911 GTS, plus there’s an active front diffuser, variable front lip spoiler, and a rear wing that both tilts and extends for improved aerodynamics.

On that note, Porsche says drag has been reduced by 10 percent compared to the outgoing 911 Turbo S, and that changes to the car’s wet weather mode see the front diffusers close, shielding the brake discs from water spray.

Helping the Turbo S stand apart from the GTS are a set of badges finished in a colour Porsche calls Turbonite, several options of centre-lock wheels, a wider body and track, extra ventilation at the rear and a titanium exhaust system. Turbonite details are also found in the cabin, along with carbon-structured trim strip and a perforated microfibre headliner.

Like all other models of the 992.2 generation of Porsche 911, the Turbo S comes as standard as a two-seater. Although the small rear seats can be added back in as a no-cost option. Porsche says the soft-topped Cabriolet version comes with the second row of seats already in place.

Available to order now, the new Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at £199,100 for the coupe and £209,100 for the convertible.

