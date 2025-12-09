Cuisinart takes on Breville with new smart toaster that saves your toast settings

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has debuted two new 2-Slice toasters, the Smart Elite and the Core Collection. The Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster offers six bread types and seven shade levels, and allows users to save up to four personalised settings for your favourite breads.

Cuisinart has quietly announced two new toasters to its kitchen appliance line-up. Taking inspiration from Breville’s smart toaster, the Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster is the real standout, with multiple shade and bread types to choose from – and it won’t break the bank, either.

2025 has been a strong year for Cuisinart and has seen it rival the likes of Ninja and De’Longhi with its new product launches. Alongside its extensive range of pots and pans, Cuisinart introduced a full coffee machine line-up , upgraded blenders and air fryers, and even took on the popular Ninja Creami with two impressive ice cream makers.

Now, Cuisinart is tackling the humble toaster with the launch of two new models, the Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster and the Core Collection 2-Slice Toaster. The former is the one I’m most excited about, as it comes with plenty of settings to play around with.

As is the case with most appliances nowadays, toasters are getting smart features. Take the Breville Eye Q Auto as an example, which uses browning sensors to track the colour of your bread while it toasts so you can avoid burning bread. But as is the case with this advancement in technology, the Breville Eye Q Auto is quite expensive at $469 – and UK shoppers are still waiting for it to become available to buy.

The Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster is a great alternative to the Breville Eye Q Auto. While it’s not as advanced, it’s still packed with smart customisation features that can help prevent you from burning your toast. It has a control panel on the top which allows you to select bread type and toast shade, as well as other settings like quick view and +30 seconds.

With six bread types to choose from, the Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster can toast white and fruit bread, bagels, sourdough, grain and rye/brown bread. It has larger and longer slots than before to fit thicker loaves, and it has a special True Bagel mode which toasts the cut side while warming the crust.

The best feature of the Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster is its Memory Set function. Users can save up to four personalised settings for quick and consistent toast, including what bread type and its shade level. It also has a Single Slice setting which will only toast bread in one slot to help save energy.

The other new toaster is the Cuisinart Core Collection 2-Slice Toaster . While it’s not as advanced as the Smart Elite, it still has handy features that you want in a toaster like a high-lift QuickView lever, crumb tray, one-slot toasting and extra-long slots.