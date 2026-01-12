COSORI quietly announces its Iconic air fryer that’s made from stainless steel

QUICK SUMMARY COSORI has debuted the Iconic air fryer, made from stainless steel and built with minimal plastic. The COSORI Iconic air fryer has a 6.5-quart single basket, six cooking functions, and a versatile temperature range. As of writing, it’s only available in the US.

Watch out, Ninja – COSORI has quietly announced its new Iconic air fryer, and it definitely lives up to its name. With non-toxic materials at the forefront of its design, the COSORI Iconic air fryer is made from stainless steel and glass, setting a new standard for air fryers .

Most air fryers are constructed from plastic, ceramic, stainless steel and non-stick coatings, the latter of which leads some people to worry that their air fryer is toxic . While stainless steel does make up some elements of air fryer designs in the form baskets and racks, the COSORI Iconic air fryer is one of the first to have a stainless steel structure.

The new COSORI Iconic air fryer has both a stainless steel interior and exterior, and is built with as little plastic parts as possible. The air fryer is made up of tempered glass, a DC motor, and a metal interior with ceramic, non-stick coating on all surfaces that come in contact with food, so there’s hardly any plastic used.

Aside from looking the part, the COSORI Iconic air fryer is durable and corrosion resistant, thanks to its brushed metal finish. Located on the glass at the top of the air fryer is the controls and display, and is where you can select time, temperature and cooking function.

(Image credit: COSORI)

Despite being a single air fryer which is traditionally smaller than dual basket models, the COSORI Iconic air fryer has a generous 6.5-quart capacity. It has six functions, including air fry, bake, roast, proof, dehydrate and reheat, and it has a wide temperature range from 90 - 450°F.

As smart technology continues to take over the kitchen, the COSORI Iconic air fryer is compatible with the VeSync app which unlocks recipes and allows you to operate the air fryer remotely.

Users can also adjust time and temperature via their phone, and if you select a recipe in the app, the COSORI Iconic air fryer will automatically be set to the right specifications. The COSORI Iconic air fryer is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls.

