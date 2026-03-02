Beats gives the affordable iPhone 17e the colourful accessory treatment it deserves

Beats has wasted no time accessorising Apple’s freshly announced handset, unveiling its Beats iPhone 17e Case with MagSafe in two new colourways, Bedrock Blue and Lime Stone.

The launch follows the brand’s now-familiar playbook of rolling out companion cases alongside new iPhones, giving fans of the headphone maker a quick way to keep their Apple setup looking cohesive.

Apple’s new iPhone 17e arrives as the latest entry point into the lineup, bringing features that edge it closer to the flagship models.

The phone pairs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Apple’s latest A19 chip, alongside a 48MP camera system and storage starting at 256GB.

It also introduces MagSafe support to the “e” series for the first time, opening the door to a wider ecosystem of accessories, including Beats’ new case.

Built to protect without the bulk

Designed specifically for the iPhone 17e, the case combines a rigid polycarbonate back with flexible sidewalls to improve shock absorption while keeping the overall profile slim.

Beats says the accessory underwent extensive testing during development to help protect the phone without adding unnecessary bulk, a balance that accessory makers are constantly trying to strike.

The exterior uses a matte finish to reduce fingerprints and scuffs, while a microfiber lining inside helps prevent minor abrasions over time.

(Image credit: Beats)

Built-in magnets ensure MagSafe compatibility, so the case should snap neatly onto chargers and accessories while maintaining efficient wireless charging.

An open bottom keeps swipes and access to the USB-C port unobstructed.

Beats has released cases for multiple previous iPhone generations, so the 17e version feels more like a continuation of a proven formula than a reinvention, but the new colours add a welcome splash of personality for anyone bored of the usual black-and-clear options.

The Beats iPhone 17e Case with MagSafe is available to order now from Apple, priced at £45 in the UK, $45 in the US, €45 in the EU and AU$69 in Australia.