Headphone giant Beats just dropped the hottest iPhone 16 accessory – and yes, it’s a case

In what may be the most Beats thing to ever happen, the iconic headphone brand is venturing beyond our ears and diving headfirst into... iPhone cases?

That’s right, folks!

Beats, the iconic brand we turn to when we want our music louder than our thoughts, has just dropped its first-ever iPhone 16 cases.

And in true Beats fashion, they come with style, sass, and enough bold colours to make your phone feel as fresh as a Coachella headliner.

The brand hasn't been known for producing iPhone accessories like cases in the past. Its product line has largely been focused on audio gear and includes classics like the Beats Pill, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Studio Pro.

However, since Apple acquired Beats in 2014, it's not surprising that the brand is branching out into iPhone-related accessories, especially with this new move into cases for the iPhone 16.

With cases now available in colours like Midnight Black (because, of course), Summit Stone (for the mountain-climber in you), Riptide Blue (for those coastal vibes), and Sunset Purple (Instagram sunset post, anyone?), your iPhone 16 will finally be dressed as sharply as you.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats, had this to say: "Beats has always been synonymous with distinctive style and vibrant colours." Translation: This is the phone case you didn’t know you needed but now can’t live without.

Of course, in true Beats fashion, it’s not all about looks – these cases have brains, too. Equipped with MagSafe, your iPhone 16 will snap into wireless charging nirvana without any of that awkward fumbling around.

These cases are Camera Control compatible. Now, if you’re wondering what that means, you’re not alone. Basically, there’s some kind of sci-fi sapphire crystal and a conductive layer that allows your finger movements to talk to your camera.

Beats is also flexing its eco-conscious muscles. The packaging for these cases is 100% fibre-based, which is fancy talk for "we're trying to save the planet, one sleek phone case at a time." And if that doesn’t give you the warm fuzzies inside, nothing will.

Now, the part we all hate: price tags. These fashionable, tech-savvy cases will set you back £49/ $49/ AU$79 . But hey, think of it as a long-term investment in both your aesthetic and your Instagram content.

I mean, can you really put a price on ensuring your iPhone 16 is the best-dressed device in the room? Exactly.

Head over to Apple to check out the new Beats Phone cases in all their glory and order one today.