iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max – bigger, more powerful and smarter

Quick Summary Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro models come with a swathe of upgraded new features and specifications. There's a new colour too – Desert Titanium.

Apple has officially unveiled its latest iPhone Pro lineup.

Built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come with larger displays than ever before – 6.3-inches for the Pro, 6.9-inches for the Pro Max.

There are four finishes, including the new (much-rumoured) Desert Titanium colour, which is added to new shades for the Black Titanium and White Titanium models. The Natural Titanium version also remains in the range.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Pro and Pro Max each get a new chipset this year, the A18 Pro. A 16-core Neural Engine is built into the chip that's better suited to generative AI. Apple also claims that it runs up to 15% faster than the A17 Pro found in the current iPhone Pro models. Ray tracing support runs twice as fast, too.

A 48-megapixel main fusion camera can be found on the rear, which sports a faster sensor, and there's an all-mew 48-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel telephoto. Plus, as with the new iPhone 16 models, there's a new Camera Control haptic button on the side of each Pro phone that can not only be used to take photos, but can be swiped to access settings.

New Camera Control features are also coming later this year, although they won't be available on first release.

For video, the Pro iPhones are now capable of 4K recording in 120 frames per second, and with Dolby Vision enabled as well.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max priced from $1,199. We're still awaiting pricing details for the UK, Australia and other regions.

They are both available for pre-order from today with shipping to start next week, on 20 September 2024.