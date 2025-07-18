Here's the iPhone 17 Pro in all its alleged "official" colours

Quick Summary More leaks have emerged concerning the colour options on the iPhone 17 Pro. This time, they're accompanied by full renders, which is certain to split opinions.

With the launch of the iPhone 17 family expected in just a matter of weeks, its no surprise that the rumour mill is beginning to turn with added urgency. In actual fact, there have been leaks about the various models for the better part of a year, but the torrent is growing stronger by the day.

Earlier this week, I reported on a full leak of the colours for the new range. Those were derived from the colour of the camera surrounds, and gave a pretty good insight as to which hues would make it to market.

Now, another reputable leaker has come forward to corroborate those findings – and this time we've got full renders to enjoy! The new images come from Majin Bu, who suggests we'll see four different colour options in the Pro-level models.

That includes two fairly standard options in white and black, the return of the dark blue and an all new colour option – orange. That was something we saw in the earlier leak, where it was suggested that the device might take on a copper hue.

The new renders seen today are less copper, more fake tan mishap, sadly. It's a really peculiar shade for the Pro-level devices, which have previously enjoyed a classy, premium design.

Still, many will be happy with the return of the blue version. That was a notable exception on the current iPhone 16 Pro model, having been a favourite for many from the iPhone 15 Pro.

All four of the models also showcase the two-tone design which has been the subject of intense speculation since the rumour mill started turning. That sits beneath the redesigned camera bar, which extends across the entire top edge of the handset on these Pro models, rather than sitting in a square in the top left.

Regardless of what you think of the design, this is certain to be a monumental release. It's the most significant redesign in the better part of a decade, and will certainly raise a lot of questions over the next few months.