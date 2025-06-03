Now that's a camera bar – Pixel 10 Pro leaks and puts iPhone 17 in its place
If you're a fan of slick design, look away now
Quick Summary
Leaked images of the Google Pixel 10 Pro show a gargantuan camera bar.
It's even more blocky than the iPhone 17 Pro leaks.
There's been a lot of talk about the new camera bump designs coming to the iPhone 17 range later this year. Swathes of leaks and rumours have shown us some interesting designs, with each model seemingly taking on a different form.
Most notable, though, are the iPhone 17 Pro models. Those are showcased with a frankly gargantuan camera bar – roughly an inch tall and spanning the entire width of the rear panel.
But if you thought that looked cumbersome, wait until you see the new leaked images for the new Google Pixel device. The flagship Android phone carries on the theme from the Google Pixel 9 range, with a square-edge panel protruding from the rear of the device.
Why, you may ask, would anyone want that? Well, it's a good question. The main reason we see designs like this coming to the fore is space. In order to maintain ever-better levels of camera performance, brands need space to work with.
The additional images give us some other details about the handset itself. That features a SIM-card slot in the upper left side, and showcases just how chunky that camera cutout is.
We can't be certain from a single image, but it looks even thicker than the previous generation. The pockets of your Levi's will be wincing in horror at the news.
Is this the future for phone design?
I can't help but feel like the current age of phone design is a marked step back from where we were even just a few years ago. Then, every handset was designed to look fantastic – sleek and slim, with a certain sex appeal that any luxury item should have.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I don't personally feel like that's the case anymore, though. In the pursuit of improving specs, we've totally lost the plot in terms of design, and it's really quite concerning. Put simply – I want my good looking phone back, please.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Comparing cameras – will you be happy to fit the iPhone 17 Pro in your pocket?
Leaked images showcase a sizable shot-snapping difference between old and new
-
A Google Pixel update is coming to remind us why we own a phone in the first place
It offers extra customisation
-
Your iPhone just got its biggest AI upgrade yet
This will change how you use AI forever
-
Tesla brings a free update to iPhone that makes charging alerts easier to see
It should seriously improve the charging experience
-
Instagram blamed for Google Pixel battery woes – but there's a fix
Pixel owners have reported battery drain issues, but there's a simple explanation
-
Android phones are getting a Dynamic Island... sort of
Android 16 is bringing an iPhone feature to millions of phones
-
Google Maps gets an iPhone update that'll become an everyday essential for many
This will make trip planning much easier
-
Google's cunning new battery health feature will only be available on these Pixel devices
And it's a smaller list than you'd hope