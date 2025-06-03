Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a bold, bright new colour
Zenith debuts two new dive watches that can handle extreme underwater adventures
QUICK SUMMARY
Zenith has launched two new dive watches, both of which are engineered for the most extreme and demanding underwater adventures.
The DEFY Extreme Diver and DEFY Revival are crafted from titanium, and have bright yellow accents on the dial and bezel.
Zenith has just launched two new editions to its DEFY watches range, and they might be the brand’s most extreme models yet. Engineered to withstand the most demanding adventures, the new DEFY Extreme Diver and DEFY Revival have been upgraded with a new yellow colourway – you certainly won’t miss them underwater!
Zenith relaunched its DEFY collection in 2017, and since then, it’s added new dive watches to the range, including the DEFY Extreme Diver and the DEFY Rival. Now, Zenith has introduced new editions of the two timepieces, and given them the ‘shadow treatment’.
What Zenith is calling the ‘Shadow’ editions, both watches have been crafted from microblasted titanium that’s lightweight, robust and built to handle extreme and demand underwater conditions. The microblasing of the titanium gives the Zenith cases a strong matte finish that complements the other angular, colourful diving accents of the watches.
Starting with the Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver, it has a big 42.5mm case with a black ceramic rotating bezel that offsets the matte titanium. Water resistant to 60 ATM or 600 metres, the watch has a helium escape valve and a black and yellow star pattern on the dial.
Hints of yellow are on the skeletonised hour, minute and seconds hands, and there are C1 Super-LumiNova markers to ensure good visibility, even in dark conditions or depths. The Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver is powered by the El Primero 3620 movement which offers a 60 hour power reserve, and it can be seen via the caseback which has a bold star overlapping it.
The Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver is finished with a titanium bracelet which is interchangeable and can be swapped with a black rubber strap or a black and yellow fabric strap.
The new Zenith DEFY Revival is a slightly smaller watch, and is inspired by Zenith’s first DEFY watch which launched back in 1969. It’s also crafted from titanium, but sits in a smaller 37mm case. If you like the yellow colouring, then the Zenith DEFY Revival will be your favourite, as it has a black and yellow dial, yellow hands, and a yellow tinted sapphire insert in the unidirectional rotating bezel.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Powered by the Elite 670 movement, the Zenith DEFY Revival has a 50 hour power reserve and is finished with a titanium bracelet. It’s also water resistant to 600 metres.
Both watches are available now, with the Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver priced at £11,100 / $12,300, and the Zenith DEFY Revival costing £7,400 / $8,200.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Tissot Seastar Chronograph has scaled down to a perfect new size
Tissot's new Seastar Chronograph has shrunk!
-
Mr Jones Watches’ Eyecon is seriously trippy – but it’s only available for 24-hours!
It’s in the eye of the beholder…
-
What is a quartz watch and how do they work?
They might not be mechanical marvels, but they’re cheap, reliable and highly accurate.
-
Hublot’s new Big Bang watch pays tribute to New York with unusual material
Concrete jungle where Big Bangs are made of…
-
These stunning new Leica watches look great in green
Camera company Leica just revealed a pair of equally lustworthy watches
-
New Breitling Navitimer celebrates a unique space mission with a unique watch
The Scott Carpenter Cosmonaute is a fascinating watch with an awesome history
-
Forget Specsavers – I used a luxury online optician and I'm never going back to the high street
Fashion Eyewear offers a compelling array of luxury specs
-
TAG Heuer celebrates the Monaco Grand Prix with three stunning watches
Including new materials and old beauties