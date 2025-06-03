Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a bold, bright new colour

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has launched two new dive watches, both of which are engineered for the most extreme and demanding underwater adventures. The DEFY Extreme Diver and DEFY Revival are crafted from titanium, and have bright yellow accents on the dial and bezel.

Zenith has just launched two new editions to its DEFY watches range, and they might be the brand’s most extreme models yet. Engineered to withstand the most demanding adventures, the new DEFY Extreme Diver and DEFY Revival have been upgraded with a new yellow colourway – you certainly won’t miss them underwater!

Zenith relaunched its DEFY collection in 2017, and since then, it’s added new dive watches to the range, including the DEFY Extreme Diver and the DEFY Rival. Now, Zenith has introduced new editions of the two timepieces, and given them the ‘shadow treatment’.

What Zenith is calling the ‘Shadow’ editions, both watches have been crafted from microblasted titanium that’s lightweight, robust and built to handle extreme and demand underwater conditions. The microblasing of the titanium gives the Zenith cases a strong matte finish that complements the other angular, colourful diving accents of the watches.

Starting with the Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver , it has a big 42.5mm case with a black ceramic rotating bezel that offsets the matte titanium. Water resistant to 60 ATM or 600 metres, the watch has a helium escape valve and a black and yellow star pattern on the dial.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Hints of yellow are on the skeletonised hour, minute and seconds hands, and there are C1 Super-LumiNova markers to ensure good visibility, even in dark conditions or depths. The Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver is powered by the El Primero 3620 movement which offers a 60 hour power reserve, and it can be seen via the caseback which has a bold star overlapping it.

The Zenith DEFY Extreme Diver is finished with a titanium bracelet which is interchangeable and can be swapped with a black rubber strap or a black and yellow fabric strap.

The new Zenith DEFY Revival is a slightly smaller watch, and is inspired by Zenith’s first DEFY watch which launched back in 1969. It’s also crafted from titanium, but sits in a smaller 37mm case. If you like the yellow colouring, then the Zenith DEFY Revival will be your favourite, as it has a black and yellow dial, yellow hands, and a yellow tinted sapphire insert in the unidirectional rotating bezel.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powered by the Elite 670 movement, the Zenith DEFY Revival has a 50 hour power reserve and is finished with a titanium bracelet. It’s also water resistant to 600 metres.