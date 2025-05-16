Girard Perragaux revives a gorgeous dive watch with a little help from Bamford

Quick Summary Girard Perregaux and Bamford Watch Department have come together to reissue a gorgeous 60s dive watch. The Deep Diver is limited to just 350 pieces.

The modern trend for watches which can do anything at a moment's notice has definitely been good for the dive watch market. These pieces – once reserved for those who chose to descend below sea level – offer the necessary water resistance and hardiness to withstand all manner of modern rigors.

Now, the good folks at Girard Perregaux have revived one of the brand's models from the 1960s. Dubbed the Deep Diver, this slice of nostalgic diving glory is back, thanks to some assistance from the Bamford Watch Department.

The squared case measures 40.3x38mm, which should make for a neat and tidy wearing experience. That case is also crafted from titanium, and sits 13.9mm tall on the wrist. That's certainly going to be noticeable, though it should stop short of being a real nuisance. It also offers 200m of water resistance.

The dial features a stunning blue and orange design, which is bold, blocky and very 60s appropriate. That's only broken by a very subtle date window at the three o'clock position, which you'd miss if you weren't looking out for it.

(Image credit: Girard Perregaux)

The Girard Perregaux logo is shown at the 12 o'clock position, and you'll find a subtle Bamford one at six o'clock, too. On the rear, a sapphire crystal case back offers a gorgeous look at what's lurking inside.

That's the GP03300 calibre, which is a three-hand movement that sits just 3.36mm tall. It also operates at a 4Hz beat rate, and offers 46 hours of power reserve, with a wide range of finishing techniques on offer. You'll want to stare through the back of this watch almost as much as you'll gaze at the front.

Limited to just 350 pieces worldwide, and priced at £12,900 / €16,000 / $15,100, this model is almost certain to sell quickly. It's a gorgeous piece, though, and would be a welcome part of any watch lover's collection.