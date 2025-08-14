Not crunches – a PT says these 5 bodyweight exercises can build a rock-solid core

Looking to strengthen your core? You need to be smart with your exercise selection, which means ditching the crunches. Sure, they’re good if your main goal is to try carve a six-pack – as they predominantly target the rectus abdominis – but if you’re looking to build well-rounded core strength that’s going to benefit you in everyday life, there are better options out there. Personal Trainer, James Stirling (better known as the London Fitness Guy), has shared five bodyweight exercises that can help you do that.

A stronger core won’t just enable you to have better posture, balance and make everyday tasks – like lifting, carrying and pulling – feel like a breeze, it’s also hugely beneficial for your performance in the gym. This is because the stronger your core, the better your ability to generate power through both your upper and lower body, while also safeguarding your back. This helps you crank out more reps, move heavier weights which will, ultimately, lead to increased strength and muscle.

Stirling suggests performing this workout as a circuit; so you’ll do each exercise for 30 seconds one after the other (although we’d advise a short rest of 20 seconds before moving onto the next exercise). Once you’ve completed all five, rest for 60-90 seconds, then do another round. Aim for three rounds in total. Here’s the workout:

Commando plank – 30 seconds

Hollow Hold – 30 seconds

Kick Sit – 30 seconds

Leg raises – 30 seconds

Side plank – 30 seconds each side

Looking for more workouts to strengthen those midsection muscles? If you’re looking for a change from floor-based exercises, then give this 8-minute upright ab workout a try instead. Standing core workouts really challenge your stability as the exercises move your joints through a greater range of motion. If you want to focus solely on working your ab muscles, then an exercise scientist says these are the three best exercises to focus on.