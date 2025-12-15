Skip the gym – a Pilates instructor shares a six-move full-body workout to build strength all over
You just need a light pair of dumbbells, or water bottles
The gym may be the most obvious place to strengthen your entire body, but it isn’t necessary. Pilates is proof that smart, controlled movements can be just as effective when it comes to developing strength from head to toe. Plus, it’s an ideal option for those looking for something that’s a little lower-impact. In this six-move workout, Pilates instructor Gemma Folkard combines controlled Pilates movements with light weights to target your core, upper body, and lower body to enhance full-body strength and stability.
According to Complete Pilates, there’s many advantages to blending Pilate style exercises with weights. “For those who want to sculpt lean muscle mass, adding weights can really improve results,” they say. “For others who need to get physically stronger, adding weights may be necessary to achieve their aim.” They also add that it can help build and maintain strong bones.
Folkard describes the exercises in this workout as ‘super simple’, so don’t worry if you’re new to strength training. Most of them are floor-based though, so make sure you have something comfortable – whether that be an exercise mat or towel – to lie on. You’ll complete the workout as a circuit, moving from one exercise to the next. Because the exercises alternate between opposing muscle groups, you shouldn’t need much rest between movements. If you do need a breather, take 20–30 seconds. Repeat the full circuit three times, then you’re done. Here are your exercises:
- Renegade rows – 12 reps
- Elevated split lunges – 8 reps per side
- Overhead press – 8 reps
- Weighted chest lifts/ leg extensions – 8 reps per side
- Figure of 8 one leg stretch – 12 reps
- Jumping on the spot – 30 seconds
Aren’t familiar with the exercises? Do make sure you watch the short video above (as they are much simpler than some of them sound). If you don’t own a pair of dumbbells, then here’s an alternative full-body Pilates workout you can try using just your bodyweight.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
