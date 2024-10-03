Pilates teacher shares a 10-minute bodyweight workout that will improve full-body strength and boost energy

Working out doesn’t always have to be centred around an aesthetical goal. Sometimes, we simply need to add some movement into our day to keep our body strong and mobile, and to get those feel-good endorphins flowing. This Pilates strength workout will give your entire body a boost in 10 minutes using nothing but your bodyweight. Even better, it can be done literally anywhere— at home, the gym, or even work— so you can easily slot it into your schedule.

It focuses on the entire body– so upper and lower– which is great for ensuring you target all your muscles, reducing the chances of imbalances. Many of the exercises featured in this workout also focus on important movement patterns that you use every day— such as squatting, pushing and lunging— which will also help you improve balance and coordination, and help to prevent injury.

For this workout just lay out an exercise mat, or towel, and have your gym water bottle nearby so you can have some quick sips in between. Work your way through the five exercises below, completing each one for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. Do two rounds of this then that’s 10 minutes and you’re done! If you do want to increase the intensity, feel free to incorporate some small dumbbells or a kettlebell. Here’s your workout:

Tricep dips (in table top position or use a chair)

Single-leg tricep dips

Curtsey lunge into reverse lunge

Kneeling push-ups into plank toe taps

Kneel to squat

Hopefully, that got your endorphins pumping and has helped given your mood a boost! Looking for something similar, that’s also a bit longer? Check out this 8-move Pilates workout which will take you around 30 minutes. Again, it’s brilliant for strengthening your entire body and will improve your posture too. If it’s a shorter workout you’re after again, then give your lower body some TLC with this three-move beginner glute workout .