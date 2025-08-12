Three ‘non-negotiable’ exercises that will make your hips more mobile, according to an expert

Tight hips don’t just make everyday tasks more challenging (and painful) – like bending down or getting up off a chair – they’re a big red flag when it comes to athletic performance too. If you want to squat deeper, run faster or jump more powerfully, tight hips will hold you back. Thankfully, Personal Trainer, ‘Coach Milad’, co-founder of Tailored Fit PT, has shared three “non-negotiable” exercises to help your hips stay more mobile, so you can continue unlocking PBs and move pain-free.

When your hips are stiff and tight, they can often lead to other problems with your body too, particularly lower back pain. According to the Active Spine and Joint Institute : “Tight hips can lead to an anterior pelvic tilt, which is when the pelvis rotates forward, causing the lower back to arch excessively. This can put added stress on the lower back muscles and ligaments, leading to pain and discomfort.” It can also cause issues with your knee and ankles too. The best way to combat it? Integrating small bouts of movement throughout your day, which is what these exercises will help with.

Couch stretch into hamstring stretch

90/90 knee lift

Elevated pigeon stretch/OR figure four stretch

If you also struggle with achy knees, be sure to check out Coach Milad’s three must-do exercises to help strengthen and keep them healthy. Alternatively, if it’s your lower back that needs attention – as this is common if your hips are tight – here are three exercises that can help make it stronger.