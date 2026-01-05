Samsung's new Micro-RGB TV boasts 130-inch scale and fancy tilting design

If you're in the market for a massive TV, then CES 2026 – the world's largest technology show – has just revealed its first megalith ahead of the show floor opening.

Samsung's pre-show First Look event revealed the brand's 130-inch Micro-RGB set, the R95H, which is not only physically massive – it's a massive design statement too.

Micro-RGB, which uses microscopic red, green and blue backlight illumination, brings the ability for greater precision, but also colour-dimming for more accurate results.

This is the top tier of the latest TV technology, surpassing the latest Mini-LED sets in terms of precision and colour, and even rubbing shoulders with the best OLED TVs for delivering perfect contrast.

(Image credit: Samsung)

At 130-inches, the R95H isn't your average TV set. Most homes would struggle to fit one in, but if you do have the space – and, presumably, a very healthy bank balance (not that there's an official price as yet) – then it's the set's new design that really stands out.

As you can see from the visualisations of the TV on this very page, the 'Timeless Frame' design gives the impression of the panel 'floating' in space – and it even tilts to assist you in getting the perfect angle.

Interestingly, the frame's design is a flashback to Samsung’s 2013 'Timeless Gallery' design, leaning on the brand's heritage in its well-established TV background.

The set is also Eclipsa Audio enabled – the audio format created in collaboration with Google – with speakers sat across the rear of the body.

The R95H is powered by Samsung's Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, which brings high dynamic range (HDR) processing for HDR10+ Advanced, and artificial intelligence (AI) features from the brand's Vision AI Companion.

It's a stunning vision of what an ultra-premium TV can look like; an aesthetic that's unlike anything from Samsung's core competitors.