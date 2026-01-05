Forget Sony's latest TV tech, as Mini-LED with 'fourth dimension' revealed

The world's largest consumer technology show, CES 2026, is underway – and it's already dropping big-reveal bombshells for the TV industry.

Case in point: Hisense has just revealed its latest Mini-LED TV technology, which adds a 'fourth dimension' in the shape of an additional Cyan LED source, further expanding the colour range potential.

It was a year ago when Hisense unveiled its 'TriChroma' Mini-LED set, which featured RGB (red, green, blue) LED backlights that could be individually dimmed – not only for sake of brightness and contrast, but also for specific colour volume at any given point across a screen.

Since then, we've seen other brands introduce their proofs of concept. Sony is one big player, which revealed its RGB Mini-LED early in 2025 – before showcasing it later in the year.

The Sony tech is yet to make it into any purchasable product, however, which gives Hisense a chance to make it all but forgotten.

Especially now that the brand's latest, dubbed 'RGB Mini-LED Evo', isn't mere proof of concept, it's already due to release in the forthcoming Hisense 116UXS set. Which, as the name alludes to, is a gigantic 116-inches across the diagonal.

The 116UXS debuts the brand's 'Hi-View AI Engine RGB' processor, a powerful backbone to ensure the set is able to real-time analyse and provide not only dimming and colour volume control to the red, green and blue LEDs, but also the cyan addition.

Hisense says that human vision is "especially sensitive in green and cyan", so the Evo's expansion of colour range – achieving 110% of the BT.2020 colour space, which is often used as reference – delivers "the full range of human-perceivable colour".

There's no price or release date for the 116UXS at this stage, but given the premier technology and sheer scale, don't anticipate this set to be remotely budget. But the technology will no doubt trickle down in the future.

That's precisely what's happened with Hisense's RGB Mini-LED, as more models will become available in 2026. The brand's new UR9 and UR8 panels will cater for 100-inch all the way down to more living-room-friendly 55-inches in scale.

No doubt CES 2026 will be a hotbed of TV technology action, though, with Samsung, LG, TCL and more known to be revealing new products in the category. T3's team will be on the ground getting up close with all the latest – so stay tuned for more.