It's the end of an era – your next Sony Bravia TV might not be made by Sony at all

Quick summary Sony and TCL have entered into an agreement that could see TCL taking a majority stake in Sony's TV business. TVs will still be launched under the Sony Bravia name, but with TCL's manufacturing footprint and global scale sitting behind them.

Sony and TCL have announced that they've signed a memorandum of understanding, with plans to enter into a joint venture that will see TCL take a 51% stake in Sony's television business.

At the moment we're in the "discussions" phase, but should the deal move forward, the new company is expected to be operational from April 2027.

As outlined in a shared statement from the companies, this signals a big change to Sony's TV business. The announcement explains that TVs will still be produced with the Sony Bravia name, using Sony's "famed" picture and sound technology, while TCL's "advanced display technology", global scale, manufacturing and cost efficiencies will come into play.

The aim is to create new branded TV and home audio products that offer better value to customers – exactly what TCL is known for.

The agreement is a reflection of the pressures in the TV industry. While newcomers like TCL and Hisense are known for aggressive pricing, flooding their TVs with the latest technologies and working across multiple platforms, Sony's TV business has been rather less predictable over the past few years.

That saw fewer new releases, with older models staying in the market for longer.

Why has Sony partnered with TCL for future Bravia TVs?

Sony's TVs have long been known for their picture processing technology, while advanced audio solutions have also been synonymous with the brand. My recent review of the Sony Bravia 8 II highlighted that, out-of-the-box, it offered stunning, natural, content, true to the director's intent.

Sony has long leaned on the message that it's the only brand offering every part of the movie production cycle, from the studios and cameras through to the TV you watch it on at home. But there's no escaping the fact that Sony TVs come at a premium, while facing competition from all sides.

Samsung sits as global number one, but brands like TCL are gaining. This joint venture with Sony will likely see premium TVs produced under the Sony Bravia name, while giving TCL an established brand to sell more affordable televisions in regions that haven't adopted TCL as a brand.

It's clear that value for money lies at the hear to this announcement, with Sony's president and CEO Kimio Maki referring to creating "new customer value in the home entertainment field", alongside previous mentions of "end-to-end cost efficiency".

As DU Juan, chairperson of TCL comments "we expect to elevate our brand value, achieve greater scale, and optimise the supply chain in order to develop superior products and service to our customers."

Your next Sony Bravia TV might not be made by Sony, but at least there will be Sony Bravia TVs in the future, if these plans move forward.