This British brand just made cinema-grade surround sound even more affordable

Quick Summary Majority Audio has just unveiled a range of home audio devices which should make getting the perfect home cinema setup even easier. A range of 2.1 and 5.1 systems are available – and you won't believe how cheap they are!

2026 has already been strong for Majority Audio. The brand – founded in Cambridge here in the UK – unveiled a bevy of Bluetooth speakers just a few weeks ago, including the dinky Majority Move M1 which costs less than £30!

That theme of quality audio on a budget is continuing with the brand's latest release. This time, attentions have been turned to the world of soundbars and home cinema, with a range of surround sound systems at prices which defy belief.

There are four models in the range, though it's effectively two models offered in both wired Dolby and wireless Dolby Atmos versions. Let's kick off with the priciest of the group – the Bowfell Halo Atmos.

This model offers a 5.1 channel configuration, complete with an external wireless subwoofer and a pair of rear satellite speakers. A total output of 300W is on offer here, while you'll find I/O options like HDMI ARC and optical inputs, USB and Aux and Bluetooth 5.3.

(Image credit: Majority Audio)

The Bowfell Halo Dolby is much the same, with an identical speaker configuration and options for I/O. However, they're wired units on this option, and the total power output is reduced to just 180W.

For those seeking something a little less involved, the Bowfell Axis range might be just the ticket. That's a 2.1 channel system, which simply includes the soundbar and a subwoofer – no rear satellite speakers – which should be much easier for most people.

(Image credit: Majority Audio)

Beyond the simpler setup, though, you'll find the same I/O options as the larger models, ensuring you'll be able to hook up all of the same gear. The wireless Atmos power features a 200W output, while the wired Dolby version is slightly reduced at 120W.

Full pricing for the range can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 GBP EUR (approx.) USD (approx.) AUD (approx.) Bowfell Axis Dolby £89.95 €105 $123 $175 Bowfell Axis Atmos £129.95 €150 $180 $250 Bowfell Halo Dolby £119.95 €137 $165 $230 Bowfell Halo Atmos £169.95 €195 $235 $330

That's an exceptionally affordable price point. The prospect of getting a full 5.1 surround sound system for less than £170 is really enticing – I can't wait to hear one!