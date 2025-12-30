My Christmas confirmed one huge thing about soundbars – it was no surprise

We all absolutely need one

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in Features
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) vs Marshall Heston 60
(Image credit: Future)

There's no way I'm the only person in the world to have audio-visual problems whenever I go home for Christmas. I think it's almost a rite of passage for anyone who starts to get into their home cinema setup to have to go to their parents' or relatives' house for the holidays and accept a huge downgrade while they're there.

I'm not going to argue it's that massive a sacrifice – the free food, hospitality and festive cheer more than make up for it, but every year I do the same calculus in my head. I need to come up with a watchlist of movies that I'd happily watch, but which I don't mind watching on a smaller screen with subpar sound.

In my parents' case, that's always been a pretty decent Sony 4K set they got a good long while ago, but without any form of external soundbar – the TV was always too snug on its old stand to allow for one, despite the very muddy built-in audio that resulted.

Don't get me wrong, though – I'd still have quite liked to hear the immersive soundscapes of Train Dreams on my own system, with a subwoofer rounding out the bass to really make its fire sequence land more deeply, for example. That's the curse of the expert, though: I'll always be aware if there's a flaw in the presentation.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.