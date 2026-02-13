I didn't know how videogames could sound until I picked up this exact headset

The first time you put on a properly high-fidelity gaming headset, it can be something of a life-changing moment. If you game a lot, there's nothing quite like a headset upgrade to change the level of immersion you enjoy in your favourite titles, and I think on balance that my biggest-ever upgrade came in the form of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

This is technically no longer SteelSeries' highest-end headset (supplanted by the astronomical Arctis Nova Elite), but for years and years, it reigned supreme, and I had previously been using a headset half its price.

The change was obvious, and I'm confident the vast majority of gamers would notice it pretty quickly, too. The Nova Pro Wireless just sounds so natural and precise, whether you're listening out for footsteps and healing sounds in a tense game like Arc Raiders or enjoying a swirling cutscene in something more cinematic like Final Fantasy XVI.

Save $80.99 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (White): was $379.99 now $299 at Amazon It's Presidents' Day weekend, which means Amazon has a whole heap of deals – and this is the best headset saving I've found, saving you $81 dollars on my top pick across the entire market. Don't miss it if you need a headset upgrade.

Of course, I can't pretend that this Presidents' Day deal makes the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless cheap – even with this amount of money knocked off, it's still a super-premium headset by most people's standards.

Aside from the raw sound quality, though, it does have the chops to back that price up. For one thing, it has active noise-cancelling to help cocoon you in your gaming environment much better (ideal for when someone else is watching a movie, vacuuming or anything else).

It also has a genius battery-swapping system that ensures you never need to plug it in while wearing it – when it runs out of charge, you just hot-swap the battery out of one earcup with one charging in its base station. I rely on this feature constantly!

So, I'd recommend grabbing this deal while you can, to see just how immersive games can really be when you have the kit to enable them.