This easy smart thermostat needs no installation – and it’s currently just £23 on Amazon

Despite what many people think, the best smart thermostats don’t always require complicated installations. I’ve already covered the renter-friendly Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1 earlier this week, but now it’s time to look at another great alternative – especially as it’s currently been discounted on Amazon.

The SONOFF Smart Radiator Thermostat is a Zigbee-connected thermostatic radiator valve that simply replaces the manual valve head on your radiator. Once it’s installed, it can automatically open and close the valve to control how much heat your radiator gives off, based on your chosen temperature and schedules.

Right now, it’s reduced on Amazon by a hefty 32%, bringing the price down to just over £20:

Like many other options, the SONOFF radiator thermostat fits standard M30 x 1.5mm radiator valves, and it comes with adaptors that work with most common heating systems and manufacturers. That means if you’ve got a fairly standard radiator setup, you should be good to go.

In terms of control, once it’s connected to a Zigbee hub and linked to a voice assistant, you can adjust your heating using Alexa or Google Home. You can also view up to six months of temperature and heating history in the app, which is useful for fine-tuning schedules and spotting patterns in your energy use.