Move over IKEA – this budget smart sensor does far more for a similar price

QUICK SUMMARY Sonoff has announced the launch of two affordable smart air quality sensors. The AirGuard PM2.5/PM10 model monitors fine particles, temperature and humidity, whilst the CO₂ version adds carbon dioxide tracking. Both also support Matter over Wi-Fi for broad smart home compatibility. The PM2.5/PM10 model costs £36.10/$39.90/€40.70, whilst the CO₂ version comes in at £45.15/$49.90/€50.90 – both are available via Sonoff's online store and Amazon.

Sonoff has announced the launch of two new smart air quality sensors, and both go quite a bit further than many competing models. The Sonoff AirGuard PM2.5/PM10 Air Quality Monitor is a 4-in-1 device that tracks PM2.5, PM10, temperature and humidity, whilst the Sonoff AirGuard CO2 Air Quality Monitor is a 3-in-1 option measuring CO₂ alongside temperature and humidity.

The launch comes just a few months after Ikea released its Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor, which recently earned five stars in our full review. However, for only a slightly higher price, Sonoff’s new sensors deliver much more data and functionality, especially the flagship PM2.5/PM10 model.

The PM2.5/PM10 model costs £36.10/$39.90/€40.70, whilst the CO₂ version comes in at £45.15/$49.90/€50.90 – both are available via Sonoff's online store and Amazon.

Sonoff AirGuard CO2 Air Quality Monitor (Image credit: Sonoff)

As mentioned, both models offer more comprehensive monitoring than many current smart sensors from brands like TP-Link and Aqara, as well as Ikea. Like the Timmerflotte, they're Matter-compatible, so they’ll integrate easily with a wide range of smart home platforms.

Each device has a 3.73-inch display that shows readings in real time, and you get three types of alerts when air quality changes, including an audible warning, a visual indicator light and app notifications. The Sonoff app also provides tips on improving air quality, and it stores up to a year of data that you can export.

Personally, I don’t think they look quite as nice as the Ikea Timmerflotte, but if you want a sensor that does more whilst still staying affordable, these look like a really strong choice.

(Image credit: Sonoff)