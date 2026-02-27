Move over IKEA – this budget smart sensor does far more for a similar price
Sonoff’s new sensors deliver much more data and functionality
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Sonoff has announced the launch of two affordable smart air quality sensors. The AirGuard PM2.5/PM10 model monitors fine particles, temperature and humidity, whilst the CO₂ version adds carbon dioxide tracking. Both also support Matter over Wi-Fi for broad smart home compatibility.
The PM2.5/PM10 model costs £36.10/$39.90/€40.70, whilst the CO₂ version comes in at £45.15/$49.90/€50.90 – both are available via Sonoff's online store and Amazon.
Sonoff has announced the launch of two new smart air quality sensors, and both go quite a bit further than many competing models. The Sonoff AirGuard PM2.5/PM10 Air Quality Monitor is a 4-in-1 device that tracks PM2.5, PM10, temperature and humidity, whilst the Sonoff AirGuard CO2 Air Quality Monitor is a 3-in-1 option measuring CO₂ alongside temperature and humidity.
The launch comes just a few months after Ikea released its Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor, which recently earned five stars in our full review. However, for only a slightly higher price, Sonoff’s new sensors deliver much more data and functionality, especially the flagship PM2.5/PM10 model.
The PM2.5/PM10 model costs £36.10/$39.90/€40.70, whilst the CO₂ version comes in at £45.15/$49.90/€50.90 – both are available via Sonoff's online store and Amazon.
As mentioned, both models offer more comprehensive monitoring than many current smart sensors from brands like TP-Link and Aqara, as well as Ikea. Like the Timmerflotte, they're Matter-compatible, so they’ll integrate easily with a wide range of smart home platforms.
Each device has a 3.73-inch display that shows readings in real time, and you get three types of alerts when air quality changes, including an audible warning, a visual indicator light and app notifications. The Sonoff app also provides tips on improving air quality, and it stores up to a year of data that you can export.
Personally, I don’t think they look quite as nice as the Ikea Timmerflotte, but if you want a sensor that does more whilst still staying affordable, these look like a really strong choice.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.