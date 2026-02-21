IKEA’s latest Matter-compatible smart home gadget has been leaked – here's all you need to know

QUICK SUMMARY Ikea is about to launch its new Dubbelkisel Driver, a Matter-compatible smart driver designed to control integrated lights such as under-cabinet or wardrobe strips. It’s expected to come in 15W and 30W versions for EU and North American markets and use a 24-volt system compatible with existing setups. Pricing and release date are still unconfirmed, but it will likely sit close to the current Trådfri Driver’s price point.

Ikea is about to launch a new smart home gadget after a listing appeared on the Thread Group’s product database. The Ikea Dubbelkisel Driver will enable users to remotely control integrated lighting and appears to be a newer version of the current Trådfri Driver for wireless control, which offers smart features but isn't Matter-compatible.

Now that the brand is beginning to focus more heavily on Matter-certified devices following its huge 21-product launch last November, this listing gives us a useful insight into what’s coming next. Ikea has to work with platforms such as the Thread Group and the Connectivity Standards Alliance to certify whether products can support Matter, which is why new devices often show up in databases before they’re officially announced.

That means it’s still unclear exactly when the Ikea Dubbelkisel Driver will launch or how much it will cost. However, the existing Ikea Trådfri Driver for wireless control retails for around £22/$45/€25, so the new version will likely land in a similar price bracket – perhaps slightly higher.

The listing on the Thread Group’s product database (Image credit: Ikea)

The Dubbelkisel Driver will be particularly useful for homes with under-cabinet or wardrobe lighting, allowing users to remotely switch connected lights on or off and adjust brightness levels.

The listing also suggests there will be four versions in total, with maximum wattages of 15W and 30W, and variants for EU and North American markets. Like its Trådfri predecessor, the Dubbelkisel Driver is expected to use a 24-volt power system, meaning it could act as a straightforward replacement for an existing driver.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as Ikea confirms more details, but in the meantime, you can check out our first Ikea review, featuring the new Timmerflotte sensor.

(Image credit: Ikea)