I’ve had an in-depth look at IKEA’s new launches – here are my February favourites

We’re getting to the end of the month, which means it’s time to round up my favourite Ikea launches. I actually used to do this a few years ago, but since the retailer has released so many new gadgets over the past few months, I thought it’d be fun to bring the series back.

Below you’ll find my three favourite Ikea launches from February, including a mix of smart lighting, wireless charging and, of course, smart home gadgets.

Each one is as stylish as it is affordable, so if any take your fancy, remember to grab it before they sell out.

1. Bilresa Remote Control Kit

(Image credit: IKEA)

I’ve already talked about the Bilresa quite a bit – and I’m actually in the middle of testing it – but this remote control kit is too good not to include. It bundles three of Ikea’s smart buttons in different colours, so you can assign and control multiple lights or scenes around your home without reaching for your phone.

There are two versions of the kit – one with the Bilresa scroll wheel (£12) and one with the simpler dual button controller (£10/$14.99). The dual button version is available in both the UK and US, whilst the scroll wheel set is currently exclusive to the UK.

Since the coloured remotes (apart from white) aren’t sold separately, the bundle feels especially good value if you want coordinated controls across different rooms.

2. Västmärke Wireless Charger with lighting

(Image credit: IKEA)

The Västmärke is an interesting hybrid between a smart light and a wireless charger. The built-in lamp and bowl-shaped tray create soft mood lighting whilst charging a phone in the centre, and it also offers a handy spot for rings, a watch or other small items.

The light turns on by pressing the charging puck in the middle, and the combination of glass and lighting gives it a really decorative look. At just £15/$24.99, I personally think it looks far more premium than the price suggests.

3. Grejsimojs LED decoration light

(Image credit: IKEA)

The table-lamp version of the Grejsimojs LED light featured in last month’s roundup, so when I spotted the giraffe version, I knew I had to include it. It’s designed as a tall floor lamp, with a long, slightly curved neck and a built-in LED at the end.

You can tap the light to turn it on and off, and the giraffe “head” can be angled side to side for direct or indirect light. Another useful touch is the built-in timer, which automatically switches the lamp off after 15 minutes.

At £30 or $39.99, the Grejsimojs LED decoration light is a little more than some of Ikea’s other recent smart lights, but it’s a fun, characterful piece that will suit a lot of spaces.