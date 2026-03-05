IKEA updates Dirigera Hub to fix reported smart home connection issues
It should help things “run as smooth as ever.”
QUICK SUMMARY
Ikea has released a new update for its Dirigera smart home hub, designed to improve overall stability. Version 2.934.0 focuses mainly on improving the onboarding process for Matter-compatible devices.
The software will be rolled out automatically through the Ikea Home smart app, although Ikea hasn’t confirmed when the update will reach all users.
Ikea has updated its smart home hub, promising a smoother experience for users. According to the Swedish retailer, the latest update should help things “run as smooth as ever.”
The update arrives after multiple reports suggested that some of the brand’s newer Matter-compatible devices have struggled to stay connected. It’s an issue we also noticed during our recent review of the Kajplats smart bulb, where connectivity wasn’t always as stable as expected.
The new software – version 2.934.0 – arrives around a month after the previous update, and nearly six months after the hub itself was upgraded to Matter 1.3. The release notes for the update, shared on Reddit, highlight two key changes.
First, Ikea says it has further improved the stability of the Matter device onboarding process – something several users have flagged as problematic in recent weeks. The second fix relates to the Ikea Bilresa remote, which we’re currently in the process of reviewing. A bug that prevented users from adjusting the volume of music paused on a connected smart speaker has now been resolved.
The Dirigera Hub version 2.934.0 update will be pushed automatically to users through the Ikea Home smart app, although it’s unclear exactly when the rollout will finish.
If you’re curious about how it all works, check out our guide on how to start a smart home with the Dirigera Hub.
