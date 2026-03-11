PS Plus about to get a wave of big name PS5 games for free, but it's an indie action platformer than steals the show
PS Plus Extra and Premium members will get some major hits – but this is the best game of the bunch
Quick Summary
The PS Plus games being added to the game catalogue this month include the superb Metroidvania action-adventure, Blasphemous 2.
PS Plus Extra and Premium members also get Madden NFL 26, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Persona 5 Royal, and Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria among the new games.
Sony has announced the games being added to the PS Plus game catalogue this month, and while there are several big name games, it's a smaller, indie hit that excites us most.
Alongside Madden NFL 26, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Persona 5 Royal, and Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Extra and Premium members will be able to download and play Blasphemous 2 at no additional cost.
In the sequel to the highly rated Blasphemous, you return as the Penitent One in a similar 2D Metroidvania action-adventure, albeit with a new mission and in a new land.Article continues below
It once again tasks you with winding your way through the landscape, while avoiding traps and taking on ever-harder enemies. And then there are the boss battles – each more cunning than the last.
It's all wrapped up in some of the best retro-style pixel art you'll encounter in gaming today, and like the other games on the latest list, it'll be available to download from 17 March.
Also added this month are Metal Eden and Astroneer. While Tekken Dark Resurrection will be part of the classics catalogue for Premium subscribers only.
All games are for the PS5, with Persona 5 Royal (including the Ultimate Edition), Blasphemous 2, Astroneer, and Tekken Dark Resurrection also available for PS4.
How much is PS Plus?
There are three PS Plus tiers available, although only two of them can claim the games above.
PS Plus Essential is priced at £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month and includes online play on a PS5, PS5 Pro or PS4. You do get three or four free games each month, but not the titles on the game and classics catalogues.
PS Plus Extra is the mid-tier and costs £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. In addition to the benefits of the Essential plan, you get access to the game catalogue – including more than 300 full games to download.
PS Plus Premium is the top tier for most regions. It is priced at £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month, and gives you everything in the Extra and Essential plans. You also get game demos, and an additional catalogue of classic games. And there's cloud streaming for many games, on PS5 and PS Portal.
In some regions – including Australia – PS Plus Premium is replaced with PS Plus Deluxe for AU$21.95 per month. This is the same as Premium, but without the cloud streaming.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
