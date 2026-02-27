PS5 Pro gets its biggest update since launch – PSSR 2.0 starts to roll out with massive picture improvements

Quick Summary Sony has started to roll out the PS5 Pro's biggest performance update since its launch in 2024. A new version of PSSR arrives with the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, while new system software will follow in March.

The long-awaited PS5 Pro PSSR update has started to roll out, which has the potential to enhance PS5 games even more than before.

Arriving on consoles to coincide with the release of Resident Evil Requiem today, the new version of PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) is based on AMD's FSR4 upscaling technology and promises improved picture performance – both in resolution and frame rates.

The technology was co-developed with AMD and will be implemented by developers in their existing games and future titles over time. However, Resident Evil Requiem is the first new title with PSSR 2.0 (for want of a better term) support, hence its arrival today.

Sony has also revealed that a full system software update, with support for the new version of PSSR, will arrive in March. It will add a new option in the PS5 Pro's settings that will allow existing PSSR-enabled games to use the later version of the tech.

"We look forward to more news in March, when multiple existing games upgrade to the improved PSSR," wrote the console's lead architect, Mark Cerny, in his official blog post.

"There will also be a system software update at that time – selecting 'Enhance PSSR Image Quality' in Settings on PS5 Pro will allow you to experience the new PSSR with any PS5 Pro game that currently supports PSSR.

"Once the system update releases next month, try it and see. Some games may have noticeably crisper graphics."

What is PSSR and what does it do on PS5 Pro?

As with other intelligent, real-time upscaling systems, such as Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR4 (on which it's based), PSSR allows games to run at a lower resolution to maintain higher and/or more stable frame rates. At the same time, the technology upscales the images to a higher resolution, such as 4K, in order to make the visuals look cleaner and sharper.

This therefore results in images that seem much higher resolution than they are rendered, while also benefitting the smoothness and lower input lag afforded by higher frame rates.

PSSR launched with the PS5 Pro in 2024 but has often been criticised for creating artefacts and shimmering effects in upscaled images. The new PSSR hopes to minimise the caveats and present better picture performance all round.

Sony will be hoping this puts its mid-generation console in a strong position for the next two to three years, as there are rumours that a replacement – the PS6 – has been delayed until as late as 2029.

Meanwhile, main rival Xbox is thought to be releasing its own next-gen machine in 2027, while Valve will enter the home console market fully later in 2026.