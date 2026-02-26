There's a monster lineup of free games with PS Plus in March – your PS5 won't know what hit it
All PS Plus members get four great PS5 games in a matter of days
Quick Summary
PS Plus subscribers get four free games this month, with Monster Hunter Rise and PGA Tour 2K25 being the headliners.
They'll be available from 3 March 2026, while all members can also snag a free trial of Discord Nitro.
Sony has announced the games coming to PS Plus at the beginning of March and there's certainly something for everyone.
As well as Slime Rancher 2 and Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road, all PS Plus members will be getting golf game PGA Tour 2K25 and one of the best Monster Hunter titles of recent times, Monster Hunter Rise.
Available for PS5 and PS4 owners, Monster Hunter Rise was rated in the 90s by many reviewers on its release on PlayStation consoles a few years ago.
Based on Japanese folklore, it can be played solo or with up to three friends, as you hunt down and slay the many monsters who threaten Kamura Village.
You have multiple weapons to help you, plus new companion types to tackle the fiends alongside. And the whole shebang looks incredible on PS5 Pro especially, with smoother frame rates and stunning 4K visuals.
It'll be available to download from next Tuesday, 3 March 2026.
As will PGA Tour 2K25, which is 2K Games' latest in its golf series. Developed by HB Studios, which has been making golf games for many years, having even worked on EA's Tiger Woods titles back in the day, it treads a fine line between arcade and simulation as you compete in multiple championships.
There's also a robust multiplayer setup, and even a course designer. So, as well as dabble in your own courses, you can play on 100s of those created by other users.
It's a PS5 exclusive (ie. no PS4 version) and well worth a download.
All of the games available from 3 March can be redeemed by PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members. And if you haven't already, make sure you also grab Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown before they disappear at the end of play on Monday 2 March.
And there's more...
PS Plus members can get a free trial to Discord Nitro this month too. The premium version of Discord adds HD video streaming, custom profiles, and a whole lot more.
PS Plus Essential and Extra members get a one-month free trial, while Premium members get three-months. The offer ends on 2 April and you should get a code to the email address you use with PS Plus.
