3 best new Netflix arrivals for a mid-week binge (Feb. 3-5)

In the modern rat-race that is the streaming war, there's no such thing as a down week – every single one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet needs to keep the pace up with constant new releases and additions. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you'll reap the rewards of that most weeks.

Just like most of the other 51 in the calendar, this week is a promising one for Netflix, and if you're on the lookout for your next obsession, then you might just have some new material to enjoy. I've picked out some major new additions for you to be aware of – hopefully they'll propel you to a midweek binge session for the ages.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 February

This hit legal show has been one of Netflix's slow burners – while it might not get the attention lavished on the likes of Stranger Things or Squid Game, it's nonetheless built itself a really hearty fanbase who get to enjoy it pretty regularly, since it's less complicated to produce.

The fourth season drops this week, and promises to take things into all-new territory, as Mickey's locked behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. This puts him in the corner even further than normal, with a local DA absolutely desperate to put him away, and time running out to prove his innocence. Sounds great, right? Tune in to see how it all unfolds.

Unfamiliar

Unfamiliar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 February

We've seen this story a few times before, but generally with a much sillier tone – what happens when spies have kids, and those kids start to suspect that they don't know what their parents actually do for work? This German-language show looks like a tense and thrilling exploration of how that situation can go very wrong if things aren't upfront at a certain point.

When this couple finds their identities have been leaked to the wrong people, they'll be under constant threat of assassination. Meanwhile, they'll have to figure out why this is happening, and who's leaking crucial information from inside the secret service – and try to keep their teenage daughter safe while all this is raging. It looks like a really fun thriller series for those in need of one.

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming from: 3 February

To end things on a lighter note, those looking for some arguably uncomplicated laughs this week are in luck, with Netflix adding its latest comedy special from British comedian Mo Gilligan. He's released specials on Netflix to great effect before, and you can expect some properly funny material here.

We don't have a trailer at the time of writing, which is a little surprising, although stand-up specials do tend to get less promotion, since they're basically just made up of jokes anyway. This could be a great pick-me-up if you're suffering from a midweek slump in mood or energy, though.