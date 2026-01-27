3 best new Netflix arrivals for a mid-week binge (Jan. 27-29)

It's all well and good planning for a big weekend of streaming action, but the reality is that many of us do our level best to make our weekends busier than our weeknights, socially, which can leave us with precious little time to lounge on a sofa and catch up with new releases.

If you're looking at the next few nights thinking that you'd love to just sit down and watch some new stuff on Netflix, then I've got some good news for you – it's a busy week for the biggest streaming site on the planet. Three big new additions are coming to its library worldwide, and I've highlighted them for you below, along with trailers and exact release dates to help you plan a mid-week binge.

Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 1)

Bridgerton Season 4 | Meet Sophie Baek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 29 January

It's felt like a long wait for new Bridgerton, even though Netflix is pumping the show out at a pretty decent rate by its own standards (think of what a Stranger Things-level delay would do to people). Regardless, we're now finally getting our first tilt at its fourth season, which drops on 29 January and promises as much drama as all the others before it combined.

Okay, maybe that's an overstatement, but the love story starring little-fancied Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton looks likely to have heaps of swoon-worthy moments, not least in the form of a massive masquerade ball that Netflix has been teasing for months. That ball should almost certainly be in this batch of episodes, so this is binge-ready if ever anything was.

Take That

Take That | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 January

Those who like a bit of nonfiction in their lives probably keep a close eye on the documentaries that Netflix adds, and there's a big one arriving today – a fully authorised look at the stratospheric rise of Take That, the band that spawned more than one massive solo career.

Featuring archival footage that makes the lads at the centre of oodles of publicity look reassuringly and arguably heart-warmingly normal, it seems like it could give some genuine insight into the forces that broke the band apart, as well as the ways in which the lesser names in it coped.

Mike Epps: Delusional

Mike Epps: Delusional | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 January

If the thing you really want from one of the weekday evenings coming up is to have a good laugh, then Netflix's latest big-money comedy special might be just the ticket. It's not the first time Mike Epps has teamed up with the streamer, and it probably won't be the last, given his popularity.

This stand-up special looks about as straight down the line as you could want, avoiding introspection and formal pretensions to just get straight down to the punchlines, which goes a long way to explaining its likely success. As you're reading this, it should be available to stream already, so check it out for a chuckle.