Apple TV's most beloved show will return on this date – but Ted Lasso Season 4 strangely misses a huge opportunity

Quick Summary Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has let slip the release window for the hugely anticipated fourth season. She told Deadline that it will be on Apple TV this August, when interviewed on the red carpet at the recent BAFTA Film Awards.

Apple TV recently revealed that Ted Lasso will return to the streaming service this summer, and confirmed that Season 4 will switch its attention to women's football as the much-loved manager takes on Richmond's second division team.

This was accompanied by a batch of "first-look" images from the new show, including one of Jason Sudeikis as Ted and Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton meeting at an airport. However, the latter of the two might not be quite as welcome among the halls of Apple at the minute – she's just spilled the beans on the show's release date.

Speaking on the red carpet during this weekend's BAFTA Film Awards, Waddingham told Deadline when Ted Lasso will return: "August, I think! Am I allowed to say August?" she said while looking around nervously.

However, that was the only major revelation, she admitted that she doesn't know if there will be a fifth season.

Deadline posted its interview on X, so you can also watch it for yourself.

Hannah Waddingham says ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is “a whole different deal,” and talks the possibility of returning for a fifth season #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/RcMxqCzinlFebruary 23, 2026

We don't a definitive date (ie. a day it will premiere) but the fact that the show is coming back in August will be enough for most – for now, at least. It also raises one big question – why has Apple decided to show it AFTER the FIFA World Cup when interest in football (soccer) is at its peak?

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Now in Production | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Why debut Ted Lasso Season 4 in August?

It seems crazy that Apple is seemingly avoiding the world's biggest football tournament, which ends with the final on 19 July. By coming along just a few weeks later, viewers could be a tad football fatigued.

That being said, maybe the service didn't want to clash with important matches – after all, the majority of matches during this year's tournament are being held in the US. And that's surely its number one market.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

In addition, the new Premier League season kicks off on 22 August in the UK, which is roughly when other major European leagues begin again too. So, maybe an August release doesn't seem so crazy after all.

Either way, I'll be looking forward to Lasso's return whenever it comes. The first three seasons (which are available to stream on Apple TV now) are among the best comedy dramas we've had in a decade.