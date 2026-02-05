When Apple released the first season of Your Friends & Neighbors back in April of last year, it probably didn't anticipate one little scene from it becoming a viral sensation months after it was first available to view, but that's just what happened. In recent months, a scene of Jon Hamm's main character Coop dancing some of his woes away has become iconic.

It's generally had its music replaced with a poppier club tune, but people have latched onto the scene as somehow emblematic of what millennials really feel they need – the chance to unwind without any judgment from people around them. Well, now we're faced with the interesting question of whether that virality actually means better prospects for the show's second season, which now has its first proper trailer.

The show looks like it's going to pick up Coop's story pretty directly from the events of last season, and he doesn't seem to have learned his lesson – high-end thievery still seems to be very much on the cards. In fact, we see him exploring a neighbor's house during a party and clearly being tempted to case the joint.

Meanwhile his wife, played by Olivia Munn, continues to deal with the social fallout of their new status as arguably financial has-beens, and all the cattiness from supposed friends that comes with it. The big drama, though, is going to be provided by a new arrival – James Marsden as a brand new neighbour who might just have a sense of what Coop's been up to.

Whether he's an existential threat to Coop's freedom and liberty, a co-conspirator or even some competition, we'll have to wait to find out. Apple's bringing the new season to small screens from 3 April, and we'll doubtless have to wait on tenterhooks for weekly episodes, since Apple TV's been using that system really well for a few years now.

The big question on the lips of every TikTok user, of course, will be whether the show serves up another escapist dance number for Hamm. I wouldn't bet against it, in the social-media influenced world of modern TV production.

