Forget the S-class, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VLE is pure luxury

The Mercedes VLE is an all-electric van picking up where the V-class has left off, but it's more than that. While the new model comes in a range of different configurations, at its best, it becomes a grand limousine offering more luxury than even the company's S-Class.

It's certainly more MPV than van, with seating arrangements for between 5 and eight people. From bench designs to the new Grand Comfort Seat, which offers both a massage function and calf support, letting you sit back and relax like being on a business class plane seat.

Providing the entertainment in the rear is not the usual seat-mounted 12-inch screens – here you get a retractable 31.3-inch panoramic screen with 8K resolution. This covers the full width of the car and can offer either one large screen or a split screen option for the two passengers. This is similar to the screen seen in the back of the BMW i7.

The entertainment isn't limited to the back seats, however. In the cockpit, you get the MBUX Superscreen, which combines a 10.25-inch and two 14-inch displays and features the MBUX virtual assistant, plus a head-up display. This is paired with premium sound from Burmester 3D surround sound system with a total of 22 speakers onboard.

With 800V architecture, the VLE's 115kWh battery offers fast charging at up to 320kW and a total range of up to 434 miles. It also supports bi-directional charging for both vehicle-to-home (C2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems to return energy from the VLE.

The VLE also features a sky view panoramic glass roof, Airmatic air suspension and rear axle steering. I also love the fact that both the Standard and Exclusive line versions feature a standing star on the bonnet – a feature reserved for Mercedes premium vehicles.

Prices are expected to start around £80,000 / $110,000, with an on-sale date expected in 2027.