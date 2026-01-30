Heated seatbelts and illuminated badges – the new Mercedes S-Class takes luxury to a new level
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class brings an updated design together with the very latest tech to deliver another class-leading experience
Mercedes-Benz invented the motor car – it was Carl Benz's invention in 1886 that led the way to the machines we see on the road today, and 140 years later, the company is still leading the pack. The new S-Class is more of an update than a reinvention, but it's sleeker than ever and, of course, features the company's best tech on board.
Revealed for the first time on 29 January 2026, the new version features a bigger front grill and new twin-star digital headlights. Perhaps the coolest addition though is an optional illuminated star badge to ensure that classic S-Class face is visible, even in the dark.
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated S-Class model for 2027. The new car features enhanced styling with a larger grill, digital headlights and an illuminated badge, plus tons of tech inside.
Inside the car, the new S-class delivers all the very latest tech, with a purpose-built MB.OS. The MBUX superscreen display incorporates similar features to those seen on the new Mercedes CLA and Mercedes GLC electric models, such as the AI-based systems combining ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini systems, a virtual assistant and surround navigation based on Google Maps.
As you'd expect from an S-Class, the rear seats offer an executive class experience, with dual 13.1-inch displays offering MBUX seat entertainment and detachable MBUX remote controls. It also offers heated seat belts, digital vent controls and a new electric air filter to keep your temperature just right when you travel.
The advanced driving system includes the MB.Drive assist for Level-2++ autonomous control (steering and lane change assist), while in China and the US, the MB.Drive Assist Pro provides point-to-point driving in urban traffic, which is potentially level-3 automation.
One slight surprise is that there's not a fully electric version of the new S-class here. That role is still catered for by the Mercedes EQS. Instead, there are six-cylinder petrol and V8 versions (AMG) and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid, capable of 60 miles on electric-only power. There's also a 6-litre V12 that's limited to the armoured model and the Maybach model.
Prices are expected to start at around £100,000 in the UK ($137,000) with orders starting this summer.
