MacBook is back! Apple introduces the MacBook Neo, a laptop at iPad prices
With a lightweight, compact design and a low price tag, the MacBook Neo is a laptop for everyone
Apple's MacBook Neo is a low-cost option for all users. It's a return of a MacBook for all, with a price that's closer to an iPad than the MacBook Air, and it looks fantastic.
The new model revealed today, simultaneously at events in London, New York and Shanghai, brings back a more playful look to the Mac, with rounded features and an extremely compact design.
Coming in a choice of four colours, including a stand-out citrus, the Neo features a 13-inch liquid retina display and weighs just 2.7 (1.22kg). As a first for a MacBook, it's powered by an A18 Pro chip, as used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Best of all, though, is the price. The MacBook Neo is launching for £599 / $599. That's the same as the iPad Air M4.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
