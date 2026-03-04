MacBook is back! Apple introduces the MacBook Neo, a laptop at iPad prices

With a lightweight, compact design and a low price tag, the MacBook Neo is a laptop for everyone

Apple MacBook Neo
Apple's MacBook Neo is a low-cost option for all users. It's a return of a MacBook for all, with a price that's closer to an iPad than the MacBook Air, and it looks fantastic.

The new model revealed today, simultaneously at events in London, New York and Shanghai, brings back a more playful look to the Mac, with rounded features and an extremely compact design.

Best of all, though, is the price. The MacBook Neo is launching for £599 / $599. That's the same as the iPad Air M4.

Apple MacBook Neo

